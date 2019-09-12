Given that the World Economic Forum says it will take another 202 years to fully close the gender pay gap, the world clearly needs more toys and games that boost girls' confidence and celebrate their brilliance.

Unfortunately, Ms. Monopoly, a girl-power version of the classic board game released this week, is really not the right way to do it. No wonder Hasbro's new offering has been met with jeers from nearly every quarter.

Pinkwashed Monopoly just annoys everyone.

Marketed as "the first game where women make more than men," this new version tweaks the rules of the classic game. Female players start out with $500 more than male ones and earn $240 for passing 'Go' as opposed to the usual $200 for boys. Instead of amassing real estate, players instead collect products invented by women like WiFi (invented by Hedy Lamarr) and chocolate chip cookies (invented by Ruth Graves Wakefield).

And, of course, the aging, mustached plutocrat that graces the original box is replaced with chipper brunette businesswoman.

All of which sounds well intentioned if ham handed and condescending, so what about Ms. Monopoly has critics up in arms? On the right, commentators are calling it political correctness gone wild. But even those more towards the left of the political spectrum have taken issue with the game.

The problem with the pay gap is that it is an arbitrary difference in earnings based solely on gender. Flipping things so men make less just creates a mirror image of the problem. The new rules are clearly intended to raise awareness of unfairness, but on Twitter many felt this wasn't the right way to do it. Some even thought the new rules suggest women can't get ahead without a leg up.

So Ms. Monopoly is teaching girls that they need help?

That they can't be as good as men unless they have help?

Really @Hasbro ?

Empowerment?

Imagine losing as a woman oop XD -- Cait (@catpiccle) September 10, 2019

The kicker: a woman invented Monopoly and a man still gets the credit.

But while thoughtless pinkwashing for profit is irksome (though, keep in mind, this is from the company that already brought the world Monopoly for Millennials and Garfieldopoly), that's not the biggest issue with the new version of the game.

The real kicker for most is that Monopoly-style games were actually invented by a woman who never received credit or profited from her idea. Hasbro refuses to fully acknowledge her role to this day.

"The original inspiration for Monopoly was a game called The Landlord's Game," Mary Pilon, who literally wrote the book on Monopoly, explained in the New Yorker. "Though Lizzie Magie patented The Landlord's Game in 1904, Charles Darrow presented a bastardized version as his own invention and went on to make millions from the sale of Monopoly to game company Parker Brothers."

"The video posted on Hasbro's Twitter account promoting the existence of Ms. Monopoly starts by noting 'women hold just 10 percent of all patented inventions,' which is ironic considering that Darrow got all the credit--and all the profit--for Magie's idea," she continues.

In a statement responding to the criticism, Hasbro reiterated its claim that Darrow invented the game, though a spokesperson did credit Magie as being one of the developers of the general idea of landlord games.

"If Hasbro is serious about women's empowerment, perhaps the company could start by admitting that a woman invented Monopoly in the first place," Pilon concludes.

Until the company does, you might want to give Ms. Monopoly a pass. There are better options for toys that empower girls out there anyway.