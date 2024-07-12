Neuroscience Says Olympians Like Simone Biles Use the Autopilot Trick to Achieve Peak Performance. So Can You

The neuroscience of how Olympians get into a flow state will help you perform better at whatever you’re trying to master.

What do Olympic athletes think about while they’re flipping through the air, racing towards a goal, or flying down a mountain at incredible speeds? Turns out, not much.

Neuroscience shows super achievers actually put their minds on autopilot to get in the flow and achieve peak performance — and that we can all do something similar to do our best too. A quieter mind

“If you’re talking to yourself, you have way too much time on your hands,” gold-medal Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn laughingly told the BBC recently. Neuroscientists have confirmed she isn’t alone in having an eerily quiet brain when she’s competing.

When a team of scientists compared brain scans of Brazilian soccer star Neymar to those of lower-level players, they discovered the former Olympian had a much quieter mind than the less experienced players. “Neymar used 90 percent less of his brain capacity — measured by neuron signals — compared to a group of Spanish second division players,” reports Michael John O’Keeffe, a sports coaching researcher at Queensland University. “In simple terms, it was as if his brain was on autopilot compared to the lower-level athletes.”

The opposite situation can also be a problem. Asked to explain what was going on in the mind of gymnast Simone Biles when she withdrew from the 2020 Games, Harvard psychologist Michael Hollander said: “Your body is saying, ‘There’s danger.’ In a way you can think of that as you now have two tasks. One is managing the danger that’s in your mind, and the other is doing your triple twist off the floor mat. And trying to do two things at once rarely, rarely works.”

In short, Biles had too much going on in her head to perform safely and well. Think of driving — an experienced driver can get home without remembering anything about the trip, while someone who just got their learner’s permit is sweating over every turn. Elite athletes actually need to shut off most of their brains while competing. Which is fascinating, but assuming you’re not in the running for a medal at Paris 2024, how can that help you? Turns out the science of how elite performers get in the zone and quiet their brains can help even us regular desk jockeys and weekend sports warriors reach peak performance.

The lesson for the rest of us To understand how, it helps to know a little science. Scientists have looked into what it takes to get into a flow state like the ones Olympic athletes report experiencing when they’re performing at their best. They concluded it’s basically a two-part process.

For one study, researchers scanned both more and less experienced jazz musicians while they were improvising solos. When they analyzed their performances, brain waves, and self-reported experience of being “in the flow” later, the researchers found that the more experienced musicians reported a greater sense of being in the flow and also showed different patterns of brain activation. Experts rated their performances as more original as well.

The researchers concluded that flow happens only when two conditions are met: “First, one has to gain expertise by practicing the task enough to develop, or ‘bake in,’ a specialized brain network for performing that task. Second, one must release conscious control so the specialized network can take over and produce ideas automatically, on autopilot, without the performer overthinking what they are doing or becoming overly self-conscious,” they reported in Scientific American. That sounds just like Neymar with his quiet brain or the experienced driver letting their deeply practiced skill take over on the boring commute home.

The lesson for the rest of us, the scientists conclude, is both patience and awareness of how flow states really work. If you can’t get in the flow when you’re first learning a hard new skill, go easy on yourself. That’s natural. You are actually rewiring your brain, and that takes time.

But when you have put in the hours and are looking to get in the flow so you can deliver your personal equivalent of a gold-medal-winning performance, then the key isn’t concentration but letting go. Besides experience, the other key ingredient of flow is awareness of your own thoughts. “Once you’ve put in the work, achieving flow relies on learning when to stop overthinking and micromanaging what you are doing and let your expertise take over. The end product might not be like a Beethoven sonata. But if you can create it during a flow state, it will be your best work, and you will enjoy the process,” the scientists conclude.

So when you’re watching Olympians like Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky perform superhuman feats in Paris later this month, keep in mind that their brains are actually probably mostly on autopilot while they’re competing.

You’re unlikely to ever master a double-back layout with a half twist, but you’ll be better at whatever skill you’re aiming for if you put in the practice and then let your brain empty out.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.