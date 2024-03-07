Neuroscience Just Discovered a Dead Simple Way to Boost Your Team’s Emotional Intelligence

Empathy is contagious, a new study finds, which means how you behave has a big influence on the EQ of your entire team.

Harvard scientists recruited more than 200 volunteers for a study recently, measuring both their IQ and EQ. When they put these volunteers into groups and asked them to solve problems together, which mattered more for the teams’ success? Emotional intelligence, it turns out, beats mental horsepower.

That suggests that if you as a leader want to improve your team’s performance, you should focus as much on boosting their social skills as on honing their hard skills. But how do you do that? Much of the advice out there on how to increase your EQ focuses on individuals. Is there any way for leaders to nudge groups towards greater collective EQ?

A new study published in PNAS has uncovered a way, and in good news for bosses, it’s as simple as it is effective. Empathy is catching

For the study, a team of German neuroscientists recruited more than 50 study participants and asked them both to rate their own level of empathy and also to have their brain scanned while they observed others’ emotional reactions to seeing someone experience a minor painful injury. Based on both participants’ self reports and the images of relevant brain regions, volunteers who observed others reacting with more empathy felt more empathetic themselves afterwards. This isn’t just interesting to academics. It also suggests that in the real world, empathy is catching, and that’s more than a little useful for leaders.

“The good news from our studies is that we have the means to shape empathetic ability in adults through appropriate measures in both directions,” commented study author Grit Hein.

It shouldn’t be too shocking that tone at the top influences how teams behave. Plenty of earlier studies have suggested that everything from being a jerk to kindness to laughter is contagious. Humans are social creatures that naturally tend to mimic other members of the group. This new study just extends the principle to empathy, a key component of emotional intelligence. All the ways EQ helps you succeed

What makes the findings so valuable is just how important empathy is for performance. The study mentioned in the intro is far from the only one underlying just how big an impact EQ has on professional success. Leaders like Richard Branson insist it’s among the most valuable skills for getting ahead in life, while other research shows EQ boosts management ability, decision-making skills, entrepreneurial success, and even earnings. And now you know that as a leader, you can shape not just your own level of emotional intelligence, but also your team’s. Just by displaying empathy yourself, you spread empathy to your team. As Hein concludes: “It is essential to understand that adults can learn or unlearn empathy through observation, even from individuals they do not know.”

If you needed a reminder to set an empathetic example at work, then there it is.

