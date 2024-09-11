New Neuroscience Research Says This 5-Second Trick Could Save You Thousands in Couples Therapy

A creative new study discovered a simple way to turn down the heat when arguments start to spiral out of control.

In the U.S., struggling couples have spent nearly a billion dollars on couples therapy so far this year. That’s a lot of cash to patch up wobbling relationships. But new research suggests couples — or even co-founders — could claw back a fair bit of the money they spent on therapy if they just adopted one simple five-second trick.

Healthy couples know how to fight right. The research, out of the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and recently published in Communications Psychology, builds on a paradoxical truth about relationships. Not only is conflict an inevitable part of relationships, but fighting — done right — can actually be good for your partnership.

As Gary Lewandowski, a psychologist who studies relationship dynamics, has explained, “most couples need to argue more, not less.” Repressing conflicts is generally worse for your relationship’s health than getting them out in the open.

Fighting is part of a healthy relationship, but of course you also need to fight right. Legendary couples therapist John Gottman built his career on this truth, insisting that “a lasting relationship results from a couple’s ability to manage the conflicts that are inevitable in any relationship.” So how do you manage your emotions so you can fight fairly and productively? Some couples may need to spend thousands and thousands of therapy to learn this skill. Others can just teach themselves to step away and take a five-second breather when an exchange gets heated, the new Scottish study suggests.

How to lower the temperature of your arguments The researchers found a creative way to test the power of even incredibly short pauses to turn down the dial on aggression during fights. They recruited 81 couples and invited them into the lab, where the couples played a game that involved blasting unpleasant noise at each other. Each member of the couple could choose the volume of the racket they bombarded their partner with while the researchers carefully monitored their reactions.

If you’ve ever been in a heated exchange with your partner that spiraled out of control, you probably won’t be shocked by what happened next. Participants tended to match their partner’s level of aggression, meaning if one person cranked the volume to eleven, so did their partner.

This mimicked the way seemingly constructive conversations can gradually turn into blazing fights as partners ratchet up their tone in response to perceived slights or anger from their partners. But, the researchers discovered, there is a dead simple way out of this conversational arms race — just step away. When participants took a break from the noise blasting game for as little as five seconds, they returned in a quieter and more accommodating mood, lowering the volume (and the aggression) of their exchanges.

“Forcing couples to have a five-second break was just as effective as a ten or 15-second break, which shows even the briefest of pauses can help diffuse an argument.” explained Annah McCurry, a PhD candidate in the School of Psychology and Neuroscience who led the study. ‘Cheaper than couples therapy’

McCurry is careful to note this hack isn’t a cure-all that can salvage any relationship. “This approach does not apply to domestic violence scenarios. This is about managing the mundane, everyday arguments that couples have,” she stressed.

But if your arguments about how to fold the towels or when to visit the in-laws are taking a toll on your relationship (or conflict with co-workers is rocking your business), simply remember this study and step away from fights for a few seconds to calm down. In McCurry’s words, “It’s cheaper than couple’s therapy and can be easily integrated into everyday interactions.”

