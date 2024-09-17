Not Sure What to Focus on in Life? Richard Branson and Beyoncé Both Suggest the Theory of Circles

When you’re not sure how to invest your time and energy, the theory of circles can guide you.

Our ancestors often struggled with scarcity–too little food, information, or opportunity. Today those of us lucky enough to live in wealthy countries are more likely to struggle with overabundance.

And I am not just talking about the approximately five million different alluring but unhealthy snacks in your local supermarket. The possible things you could watch, read, or do to invest in yourself or your career at any one moment are overwhelming.

It’s great to have so many options, right up until the moment it becomes completely paralyzing. How can you cut through the cacophony of possibilities and actually pick a path so you can move your life forward? Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson has a suggestion he calls ‘the theory of circles.” And it turns out Beyoncé is a big believer in the approach.

How wide should you draw your circle? If you’ve ever taken an introductory psychology course or read a few self-help books, you may be familiar with Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.

In the mid-20th century, American psychologist Abraham Maslow theorized that humans pursue goals in a set order. First, we worry about our physical requirements–do I have food, water, shelter? Only once those basic needs are met do we move on to higher needs like a sense of belonging. At the very top of the pyramid is self-actualization, where you focus on becoming the best version of yourself and making an impact on the world. (You can see how close you are to the pinnacle of the pyramid with this quiz.)

I have no idea whether Branson is familiar with this idea (though being a super well-read guy, I’d guess yes), but a recent LinkedIn post from the Virgin founder struck me as, basically, a clever riff on Maslow’s ideas for the modern career-driven striver. He calls it his “theory of circles”: Begin by drawing a circle around yourself and make sure everything inside your circle is going well. Is your work-life balance in sync? Are you staying healthy? Once you are confident in yourself, widen the circle to include your loved ones. Once they are thriving, start thinking about the bigger picture and do all you can to help others. If you have a small business, make a difference in your neighborhood. Then as you grow, draw a bigger circle around your city. Next, try to have a positive impact across your country. Finally, draw a last circle around the world. Maybe even the universe one day …

Few of us will one day dabble in space exploration like Sir Richard. You probably don’t need to worry about making a dent in the universe unless you work for NASA. But otherwise, Branson’s circles struck me as a highly useful way to find your way through an overwhelming barrage of choices and figure out what to focus on now. Just as Maslow pointed out, it is nearly impossible to worry about others’ esteem before you figure out how to pay for groceries. Branson reminds us that you’re not going to get far toward your dreams of world-dominating success if you feel drained and unhealthy every day. You need energy to progress. Likewise, building an international public profile is of little value if your family is miserable.

When you are bombarded with options for how to spend your time, focus on your inner circles first. Only chase broader ambitions once you’ve secured these gradually widening circumferences of positive impact. Beyoncé agrees with Branson.

Branson’s theory may be in line with psychology. But it also has another, even more glamorous backer–Beyoncé.

The international superstar is doubtless bombarded with business offers and artistic opportunities all the time. GQ’s Frazier Tharpe recently asked her about her aims for her various entrepreneurial endeavors (the interview was promoting her new whiskey brand). What she said in response sounds a whole lot like Branson’s circles. “I am a musician first. It has always been my priority. I didn’t get into anything that could take away from my artistry until I felt I was solidified as a master at my first love, music,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she talks about putting her kids’ happiness and privacy before everything else. “No amount of money is worth my peace,” Beyoncé declared.

You can imagine Branson clapping. Beyoncé clearly understands circles. Her well-being and the well-being of those closest to her are her first priority. Then comes her primary endeavor, music. Only after those circles are well tended does she broaden her focus and her business portfolio. There are many ways most of us will never, ever be like Beyoncé. But in this one way you can be. Next time you feel overwhelmed or unfocused, remember Branson’s theory and return to your home circle. Then work your way out from there.

