Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Is CEO of the Most Valuable Company in the World, but Says He ‘Always Has Enough Time.’ Here’s How

If this simple but profound approach to time management can work for the CEO of a $3 trillion company, it can work for you.

You’d think a guy at the helm of a company with a $3+ trillion market cap would be incredibly busy. And I am sure Huang works very, very hard. But as he recently told California Institute of Technology grads in a commencement speech, he actually feels like he always has “plenty of time.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

How is that possible? Jensen went on to explain his simple approach to managing his priorities and beating back time pressure. It’s a technique that’s both backed by time management experts and easily adaptable for just about any entrepreneur to put into practice. What Huang learned about time management from a gardener

In his speech, Huang relayed the unexpected origin of his approach to time management–a gardener in Japan. One summer when Huang was visiting the country with his family, he came upon a gardener literally tweezing dead brown flecks out of a clump of moss in the blazing heat. “I walked up to him and I said, ‘What are you doing?'” Huang related (hat tip to CNBC). “He said, ‘I’m picking dead moss. I’m taking care of my garden.’ And I said, ‘But your garden is so big.’ And he responded, ‘I have cared for my garden for 25 years. I have plenty of time.'”

Which sounds simple enough, but Huang calls it one of the “most profound learnings in my life.”

“It really taught me something. This gardener has dedicated himself to his craft and doing his life’s work. And when you do that, you have plenty of time,” he continued. When you get your priorities right, you always have enough time.

On the surface of it, Huang’s lesson sounds a little bit like a Zen riddle. But as he went on to explain, the gardener was talking about something any modern entrepreneur or busy professional understands–prioritization. And his wisdom actually suggests simple and effective ways anyone can fight back against feeling perpetually time-crunched. “I [spend] every single morning exactly the same way,” Huang said. “I begin each morning by doing my highest-priority work first. Before I even get to work, my day is already a success. I’ve already completed my most important work and can dedicate my day to helping others. When people apologize for interrupting me, I always say, ‘I have plenty of time.’ And I do.”

There are two related points here, both of which are endorsed by a variety of time-management experts as well as Huang. To begin with, clear-eyed, ruthless prioritization is the first, most essential step to feeling in control of your time.

This is in fact the central message of Oliver Burkeman’s best-seller Four Thousand Weeks. You will never do everything you want to, he insists, and trying to do will just make you feel frantic, rushed, and ineffective. “You definitely won’t be fitting everything in,” Burkeman has written. “You have to take a stab at deciding what matters most, among your various creative passions/life goals/responsibilities–and then do that, while acknowledging that you’ll inevitably be neglecting many other things that matter too.”

The gardener was clear on what mattered most to him–his garden. Huang is clear on what matters most to him. If you want to feel like you have plenty of time, you need to be clear on what matters most to you. Then do that first every day. (Burkeman has a simple 3-3-3 method for arranging your days around your biggest priorities if you want more guidance.) Do this one simple (but difficult) thing, and a lot of noise and pressure melts away. Jensen Huang, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett all agree.

But that’s only the first bit of wisdom implied by Huang’s advice. By the way he describes his days, he always has time for interruptions, which embodies another frequently cited tip for making your time here on earth feel less frantic: Do not overfill your schedule.

Ask Warren Buffett, Bill Gates (at least in his mellow later years), or Google’s in-house productivity coach about the secret to feeling like you’re in control of your schedule, and they’ll all tell you the same thing–only fill at most 80 percent of your calendar. Because interruptions will happen. Things will come up. People will knock on your door (or ping you on Slack). If you plan your days without allowing leeway to absorb interruptions, your days will always run off-kilter and you’ll always feel frantic. So always expect the unexpected when planning your schedule.

Combine these two principles–a laser-like focus on your top priorities and an understanding that overplanning leads to chaos, rigidity, and pressure–and you too can always have enough time, just like the CEO of the world’s most valuable company.

If you’d like to watch the rest of his speech, it’s below:

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.