An Oncologist Just Revealed the Most Common Last Words of the Dying–and What They Say About How to Live Without Regrets

Siddhartha Mukherjee’s observations about people’s last words line up with other research on the most common regrets and how to avoid them.

If that last option is your yardstick for success, then it is, of course, helpful to know what people commonly regret. And for that, you probably want to speak with someone who has spent a lot of time with people at the end of their lives. An oncologist shares the most common last words of the dying

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Which is what makes a recent commencement speech by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee so fascinating. As a doctor who specializes in treating cancer patients, Mukherjee has spent many hours with those facing a terminal diagnosis. In his emotional address at the University of Pennsylvania, he reported the most common last words he has heard from the dying.

“Every person that I’ve met in this moment of transition wanted to make four offerings,” Mukherjee told the recent grads. These are their four most common preoccupations: “I want to tell you that I love you.” “I want to tell you that I forgive you.”

“Would you tell me that you love me?” “Would you give me your forgiveness?”

When it comes time for people to take stock, it seems love and relationships loom largest in our minds. “Always reach out.”

Mukherjee isn’t alone in making this observation. When best-selling author Daniel Pink was preparing to write his book The Power of Regret, he put out a call on social media for people to share what they wish they had done differently in life. More than 15,000 people from around the world responded. Combing through the answers, Pink, like Mukherjee, was startled by how many people were haunted by relationships they had let deteriorate over the years.

“What really stuck with me were the stories about people in relationships that had drifted apart who didn’t reach out. And then in some cases it was too late, and in other cases, it was just bugging them the whole time,” Pink told Behavioral Scientist magazine.

Running with this theory that failing to extend love, forgiveness, or an apology is what people are most likely to regret, Pink came to a simple but profound three-word conclusion about how to apply this knowledge to his own life. “Now my own mode as a human being is that if I’m at a juncture where I’m saying, ‘Should I reach out or should I not reach out?’ I know the answer,” he continued in the same interview. “Always reach out.”

Which is basically Mukherjee’s conclusion as well. He asks the graduates to turn to someone in their life and express or ask for love or forgiveness. “Don’t wait,” he insists. “Waiting merely delays the inevitable.” I can imagine Pink cheering the sentiment.

We all make our own idiosyncratic career missteps and bad decisions. But the mistake you’re most likely to want to repair in the end isn’t that product you didn’t launch or the trip you didn’t take. It’s that you didn’t reach out and strengthen or fix an important relationship earlier. The good news is, you’re breathing and upright today. Why not do it now? Here is Mukherjee’s complete talk if you’re interested in more of his wisdom.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.