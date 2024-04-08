One-Third of Employees Nap During Work Hours, a New Study Finds. Good for Them

A parade of studies from the likes of NASA and Harvard show napping boosts performance. Why wouldn’t you want to encourage that?

Four years into the post-pandemic experiment with remote work, a full quarter of American workdays are now done from home, according to statistics from Stanford economist Nick Bloom. What are workers doing with all that extra flexibility?

According to one recent survey, at least, they’re sleeping on the job.

A March survey of 1,250 full-time workers from sleep site Sleep Doctor found that fully a third of employees admit to napping during work hours at least weekly. A particularly snoozy 6 percent even said they sleep daily. As an entrepreneur or manager, your first reaction to these numbers might be to shake your fist and moan about slacking employees. But if you see yourself as someone who makes judgments based on evidence and science, then I’d urge you to take a breath and read the research. Because there’s an absolute mountain of it saying that you should allow — or even encourage — your team to take short naps.

All the amazing ways a nap can improve your workday We’ve all experienced the energy valley of death that is the afternoon slump. That’s not because of laziness. It’s because of biology. Human circadian rhythms naturally mean that many of us experience a decline in energy and focus after lunch.

You can push through with caffeine and determination, of course (though other research indicates a short burst of exercise is probably a more effective strategy). But studies from respected organizations ranging from NASA to Harvard indicate that succumbing to your sleepiness and taking a short nap leads to seriously big boosts in performance: NASA research showed sleeping for less than 30 minutes improved pilots’ performance by a third and alertness by 50 percent.

UC Irvine research even shows naps heighten sensory perception, so sunsets look more beautiful and food tastes better after a snooze. Naps, in short, make you feel better and do better work. Why wouldn’t you want your employees taking them?

The science of the ideal nap Some might answer that question with lost time and post-nap grogginess. Both are valid concerns. But there is an easy, science-backed way around them. Just as we have natural built-in rhythms to our days, we also have natural built-in rhythms to our rest. Sleep, neuroscience shows, proceeds in cycles of around 90 minutes, progressing from light to deeper sleep.

If you try to wake up well into these cycles — around the 60-minute mark of a nap, say — you will indeed wake up feeling foggy and cranky. But if you set your alarm to wake before the 30-minute mark, your body won’t have time to enter the deeper stages of sleep and you should be able to wake up easily while still experiencing the alertness and joy-boosting benefits of napping.

This is known is as the 30-90 rule: Naps should always be less than 30 minutes or more than 90. Sticking to the 30 side of the rule is the perfect reply to those who worry midday naps are both time-consuming and hard to recover from. I hope I’ve convinced you that if your team member is among the third of workers regularly snoozing on the job, you should cheer them on. An absolute mountain of high-quality research makes clear that a short nap leads to higher performance and greater happiness. Why wouldn’t you want to encourage that?

