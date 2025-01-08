Oprah Just Revealed Her Biggest Regret. It’s an Essential Lesson for Anyone Who Wants to Change Their Life

Oprah’s biggest regret is a reminder to the rest of us about what to avoid when making a big life change.

For his book the Power of Regret, best-selling author Daniel Pink surveyed more than 20,000 people about their biggest regrets. I am sure he heard some interesting and heart-rending stories. But recently he added one more truly fascinating example to his collection of missed chances and bad decisions — the deepest regret of Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul’s confession isn’t just interesting as a bit of celebrity self-revelation. It turns out her biggest regret contains an important bit of wisdom anyone thinking of making a big life change needs to remember. Even billionaire moguls have regrets When Winfrey interviewed Pink for The Oprah Podcast (check out the whole episode below if you’re interested), most of the conversation was centered on the main thrust of Pink’s book: how to leverage regret to improve your life. But near the end of the podcast, the discussion veered into more personal territory. “My deepest, deepest regret is that I didn’t take the time when I ended The Oprah Show before I started the next thing,” Oprah reveals.

Why has not taking a breather after ending one phase of her life and starting another haunted her for 14 years? “The reason why it carries and holds such power for me is because I thought about it and thought about it and thought about it and I didn’t listen to my own inner voice, my own instinct about it, and I listened to everybody else,” she continues. “Every time I’ve ever made a mistake that I regretted, either large or small, and this was the biggest one,” Oprah concludes, “I diverted from listening to the still, small voice that lives inside of all of us.”

To prioritize your own inner truth over the expectations of others is certainly an excellent lesson to take away from reflecting on a regret like Oprah’s. Plenty of thinkers (including those whose professional life revolves around listening to deathbed regrets) agree with this advice. It’s even backed up by research into the most common types of regrets. The other big takeaway from Oprah’s biggest regret So, yes, definitely do listen to your inner voice over outside noise. But hearing Oprah’s biggest regret also reminded me of another important truth — big life changes tend to go much better if you leave yourself time and mental slack between your last phase and your new one. Veteran journalist Manoush Zomorodi, for instance, has interviewed many, many successful professionals about the arc of their careers. On the TED Ideas blog, she wrote about a consistent pattern she noticed in these conversations.

Those who successfully managed to tack and change course when they faced some kind of personal or professional roadblock didn’t rush from one phase to the next. After concluding they needed to make a major change, they did, well, not much of anything for a while. Zomorodi calls this spending time in the “neutral zone.” “Before we take the first job offer or move across the country or take out a big loan to start a company or even consider what we want to do next, we need to make peace with the old chapter ending and sit dormant for a bit,” she insists. And if we don’t give ourselves that space, Zomorodi warns, “we run the risk of repeating — even possibly regretting — where we end up.”

What’s true of Oprah is true for the rest of us Which seems to be something like what happened with Oprah. She rushed into her next phase of her career and has been regretting it for nearly a decade and a half. If this happened to a mogul with her kind of resources, it’s highly likely that rushing a big life change will cause regrets for the rest of us non-billionaires too. Of course, that isn’t to say it’s easy to rest and regroup before making a big change. The neutral zone can be an uncomfortable (and expensive) place to be in. We crave the income, identity, and security of a clear new path. But rushing to grab onto these things can deprive us of other things time in the neutral zone provides — self-knowledge, renewed clarity, a fresh wellspring of energy. So if you want to make a big, positive change in your life that actually sticks, make sure you give yourself the time to reset and reflect that Oprah skipped.

