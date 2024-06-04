Ryan Reynolds Just Said His Anxiety Helps Him Be More Successful at Work. Neuroscience Says He’s Right

Hollywood star (and successful entrepreneur) Ryan Reynolds claims anxiety helps him get ahead. Research says he’s on to something.

Being an entrepreneur is one heck of a stressful career, but I imagine it can’t compare to being a major Hollywood star like Ryan Reynolds.

Agree to the lead role in a film like X-Men or Deadpool, and much of the fate of a $50 million-plus project hangs on your performance. And success is not just judged in dollars and cents, but in whether millions of people around the world like staring at a giant projection of your face.

No wonder Reynolds, who is both a movie star and a successful entrepreneur, has anxiety. Can anxiety be a professional superpower?

The actor recently talked to fellow star Hugh Jackman about his anxiety and how it has affected him both as an actor and a father in an interview for People magazine. Check out the complete conversation if you’re interested in a peek into Reynold’s home life (apparently his kids are terrified of the Deadpool suit he keeps in the basement) and a dose of his trademark humor. But for entrepreneurs–and other professionals with stressful jobs–Reynolds makes one comment that’s as unexpected as it is relevant.

“My job benefits greatly,” he claims of his anxiety. “People who have anxiety are constantly thinking into the future. You’re constantly, ‘What if this happens? What if that happens?’ You’re always telling yourself stories. … So anxiety creates that ecosystem of awareness that I wouldn’t otherwise [have].”

Is Reynolds crazy to value his no-doubt-uncomfortable anxiety so highly? Actually, no. A ton of science backs him up in thinking that the right amount of anxiety, properly channeled, can actually be a professional superpower–one that actors and non-actors alike can benefit from. Science says anxiety can have big upsides

There is, of course, such a thing as too much anxiety. If your worries are preventing you from engaging with or enjoying life, that’s clearly pathological. You should be seeking professional mental health support, not taking advice from Hollywood heartthrobs. But for those who are professionally and personally successful despite sometimes annoying and intrusive anxiety — as Reynolds appears to be — research is pretty clear that your anxiety may actually be helping you in significant ways.

For more than 100 years scientists have understood that, for people to perform at their peak, they need to reach a Goldilocks point of anxiety — neither too chill nor too stressed. Modern psychology has added nuance to this idea.

Anxiety, studies show, nudges us to think about and plan for potential problems, helping us avoid many negative outcomes. It improves memory, increases gratitude, and diminishes the impact of negative shocks (probably because perpetual worrywarts are not completely surprised when they arrive). “Despite its negative reputation, not all worry is destructive or even futile,” UC Riverside psychology professor Kate Sweeny has insisted.

Reynolds notes experiencing anxiety can also help parents support anxious kids. “When I see my kids experiencing some of that, which is probably genetic, I know how to address it in a way that is compassionate,” he comments in the interview. How to turn your anxiety into a superpower

Of course, simply losing hours to repetitive but fruitless rumination isn’t something anyone enjoys or recommends. The point here isn’t that you should let your worries run wild. Instead, the takeaway is that well-managed anxiety can be a positive force in your life (if not a super pleasant one).

There’s plenty of advice out there on how to manage your anxiety positively. In her book Good Anxiety, for example, New York University neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki offers tricks like deep breathing and physical exercises to turn down the volume knob on your anxiety, as well as techniques to turn vague fears into actionable to-do-list items that may lead to concrete improvements in your life. And she’s only one of a host of experts offering advice. If, like Reynolds, anxiety is an issue for you, it’s probably worth a deeper dive into these resources. But the one truth you can take away from his recent interview is that you can absolutely be a top performer while struggling with anxiety — in fact, your anxiety may actually be giving you an edge.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.