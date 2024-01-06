Scientists Have Developed an IQ-Like Test for Evilness

As most of us have already learned the hard way, there are a lot of different kinds of jerks in the world. There are thin-skinned narcissists. Backstabbing go-getters. Manipulative drama queens. I could go on. And research suggests that toxic, morals-challenged types are over-represented in the business world. If you’re an entrepreneur, you unfortunately are probably going to come across quite a few of them.

But as diverse as this rogue’s gallery might seem, science claims all these nasty personality types actually boil down to a trio of unpleasant personality traits. These are often called the dark triad, which includes narcissism (inflated self-regard), Machiavellianism (willingness to use others for your own ends), and psychopathy (lack of empathy).

Different people score higher or lower on each of these traits, mixing and matching various types and degrees of nastiness into their own personal blend of toxicity. Which might remind you of something else. Intelligence, too, is made up of different components, such as verbal skill, logic, and spatial reasoning. Each of us has some blend of these abilities, and yet science has long claimed to be able to distill these skills down into a single number — your IQ. Now, research claims scientists managed to do something similar for evilness.

Meet the D factor “In a 2018 study, psychologists from Germany and Denmark mapped this driving force behind all our darkest impulses and gave it a name. Meet D, the newly identified Dark Factor of Personality,” offers Science Alert as background.

The psychologists behind the D factor define it as “the general tendency to maximize one’s individual utility — disregarding, accepting, or malevolently provoking disutility for others — accompanied by beliefs that serve as justifications.” Or, in plain language, your willingness to step on others to get what you want.

With this quintessence of awfulness nailed down, the next step was to figure out how to measure it, just as we measured the g factor, or general intelligence factor, in IQ tests. Apparently, there’s been a breakthrough. A new study by the same team set out to develop just such a measure, giving a questionnaire to some 2,500 participants and asking them rate how strongly they agreed with “dark statements” like “I know that I am special because everyone keeps telling me so” and “I’ll say anything to get what I want.” The result is a test the scientists claim can accurately assess a person’s overall D factor.

"The D factor indicates how likely a person is to engage in behavior associated with one or more of these dark traits," explains psychologist Ingo Zettler, a University of Copenhagen professor and one of the psychologists behind the research.

If your interest is piqued, then I have good news for you. The scientists have helpfully set up a user-friendly webpage where you can take either a short or longer, more in-depth version of this IQ test for evilness for yourself.

Why would you want to do so? First off, you might be surprised by your results. As I mentioned in the intro, psychopathy is not just a trait of ax-wielding killers and the like. Many with elevated if not extreme levels of dark traits not only function, but excel in the workaday world. There was even a case of a neuroscientist whose own research revealed he was a psychopath at the ripe age of 60. But the scientists have other aims for their test too. They suggest it might be used in clinical settings by psychologists trying to treat those with dark tendencies or in the criminal justice system to predict the chances of someone reoffending (though that could get dystopian pretty fast). Maybe one day companies could even use some version of this science to screen out jerks.

In the meantime, the test can start out as a fascinating way to put a hard number on a slippery, destructive, and all too common suite of traits.

