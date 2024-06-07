Skinner’s Law Is 86 Years Old. It’s Still the Ultimate Secret to Beating Procrastination

Humans put stuff off for all sorts of complex reasons, but classic psychology shows beating procrastination is often simpler than we imagine.

If you took a psychology class in high school or college, you may remember something about the work of B.F. Skinner, one of the most famous psychologists of the 20th century. He’s the guy who trained rats to push a lever to receive food pellets and run a maze to avoid electric shocks.

Skinner laid out his ideas about behaviorism in his first book, The Behavior of Organisms, in 1938. What does this nearly hundred-year-old work have to do with entrepreneurs today? Experts insist its central insight is still the key to defeating procrastination. We all seek pleasure and avoid pain

Behaviorism is, at heart, a simple idea: Animals do what they do because they want to seek out pleasure or avoid pain. You can use this insight to train your dog to sit on command by giving it treats, or keep your cat off the counter by shooting it with a water gun.

Humans, of course, are much more complicated creatures, with all sorts of complex and unconscious drives. But according to experts, Skinner’s main insight can still be used to shape human behavior — particularly to beat procrastination. On Twitter (now X) not too long ago, writer George Mack memorably packaged this 80-plus-year-old insight into what he called Skinner’s law. He explained:

A rat in a cage just wants to nibble a tasty food pellet and not get zapped. Humans might want to impress their parents, live down some youthful shame, or avoid the terror of failure (or even of success). But boil down all those complicated human emotions, and we’re still just seeking pleasure and avoiding pain.

And when we’re not doing something, a.k.a. procrastinating, it’s almost always because the pain of doing it outweighs the pleasures. Behaviorism works on humans, too

Accept this basic fact, and you can use Skinner’s law to beat back procrastination by putting your finger on the scale one way or the other, Wharton school behavioral scientist and How to Change author Katy Milkman recently told Big Think. To do this, you can use a whole range of commitment devices, she explains.

Can’t get started on a project? Maybe up the pain of your procrastination by asking a friend to call and check up on your progress every few days. Or try telling everyone about your new effort so they expect to hear soon about its timely completion. Functionally, you’ve just added a shock of social shame to keep yourself running in the right direction in the maze. Looking to keep up with a new health and fitness regime? Try creating a wager where you’ll lose some painful amount of money if you don’t hit the gym a certain number of times, or meet some other health milestone. (Hiding the unhealthy snacks on a top shelf to make them more annoying to access might help too.)

Research from Nobel prize winners and others shows “we find pain more motivating than equivalent pleasure. For example, if you lose $20, you’re more upset, and then if you find $20, you are happy. The pain outweighs the pleasure,” Milkman explains, which makes engineering negative outcomes often more effective than promising yourself treats.

But treats can work too (and not just on your pet). Research also shows that bribing yourself with a promise of a fun activity, or some other indulgence, if you do something you’ve been avoiding is an effective anti-procrastination technique. Skinner wouldn’t be surprised. You’re basically feeding yourself a food pellet for a desired behavior. The bottom line is that humans, with our big ape brains, tend to overthink things, including procrastination. The specifics of why you are avoiding a task may be maddeningly subtle. But the solution is often as straightforward as recalling the basics of behaviorism laid out by Skinner 86 or so years ago.

If you can’t get yourself to do something, increase the pain of not doing it — or decrease the pain of doing it — and see what happens.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.