A Stack of Studies Shows Networking Often Backfires for Women Unless They Do It This 1 Specific Way

If you’re a woman who has spent any time in the business world, you probably don’t need research to tell you that women face a ton of double standards. But if you do, there is a stack of studies I can show you.

For men, cozying up to those with high status and influence is an age-old strategy for getting ahead. Probably because it works for them. But when women try to do the same thing, their efforts tend to backfire badly, a team of University of Michigan researchers recently found. While men are seen as savvy and bold when they consciously seek to build relationships with bigwigs, women are viewed as nasty social climbers and penalized for their efforts.

“People typically don’t like dominant and ambitious female leaders,” the study authors explain. “We infer that people presume a woman whose network is centering on high-status individuals is gathering resources for herself at the expense of others in the group.” Exactly how are women supposed to network, then?

Your first reaction to those findings might be to shake your fist in rage. The second is likely to wonder what you’re supposed to do instead. If reaching out to the people who can move your company or career forward is likely to get you labeled as pushy and scheming, how exactly are you supposed to move up in the world?

Certainly not by sitting around and being quietly excellent. Research is equally clear that that’s generally a losing strategy. Instead, you may want to try a technique recently endorsed by a trio of European business school professors. For their new study, published in the Academy of Management Journal, the team collected data on the professional networks and career advancement of the employees of 42 global pharmaceutical companies over the course of 25 years.

Like other researchers, they confirmed that aggressive, calculated networking works well for men but fails for women.

Women who are “articulate, composed, yet somewhat soft-spoken … might not get taken seriously by the higher-ups. … If they lean into a more masculine style, they risk being tagged as pushy,” they write on HBR, summing up women’s double bind. So far, so annoyingly familiar. But this latest study went a step further, digging into what did work for ambitious women. One strategy stood out: getting others to vouch for you. The researchers call this using third-party ties, and their data shows this approach is vastly more effective for women.

“We found that women are about one-third more likely than men to form high-status connections via a third-party tie,” they write. Why? Because third-party ties “are endorsements, character references, and amplifiers of capability. They carry the implicit approval and trust of the mutual contact.”

Also, you can’t be seen pushy and unfeminine when someone else is singing your praises. How to supercharge your networking as a woman

The researchers aren’t shy about offering practical advice based on their work. Women, they note, often excel at mapping out extended social networks in their heads. That means many probably already have the raw material for more and better third-party ties. They just need to use that knowledge to be more proactive about building trusting relationships with those who can introduce them to the higher-ups. The complete HBR article also talks in depth about what companies can do to help women build these ties. It’s well worth a read if you’re thinking of establishing a sponsorship program at your company (and a healthy reminder that the onus shouldn’t be on individual women to work around unfair biases).

But even if you don’t have the ability to immediately change the context in which you build your network, you can make efforts to work with and impress people who know the people you want to know. It might be a roundabout solution, but science says the indirect approach is often the best one for women.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.