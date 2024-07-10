Star Psychologist Adam Grant Just Explained Why the Beach Is So Incredibly Relaxing

It’s July, and it’s hot out there in much of America. You can be forgiven if these days you waste a fair bit of your workdays daydreaming about sunning yourself on a gorgeous beach somewhere. Especially once you understand that there are deep psychological reasons why humans respond so powerfully to the sight of wide open water.

Star psychologist and best-selling author Adam Grant just explained the science of why humans seem so irresistibly drawn to sand and waves. Your brain on the beach

Go ahead and close your eyes and picture yourself at the beach. How do you feel? Did a deep sense of peace and well-being come over you just by imagining the sea? If so, the reason is more than just pleasant memories of family holidays past. It’s also biology.

“Recent experiments show that after just two minutes of viewing water outdoors, blood pressure and heart rate drop. It’s more calming to look at a lake, pool, or stream than trees or grass. And wider bodies of water bring more tranquility,” Grant reports in a recent edition of his newsletter, Granted. And that’s only one of the studies he mentions that show the beach actually acts to reduce stress in our bodies and calm our minds. Another bit of research, for example, found that looking at an aquarium calmed people before dental surgery more than hypnosis (dental entrepreneurs looking for decor ideas, take note).

The deep evolutionary reasons humans love the sea Grant doesn’t delve too deeply into why just looking at wide open water might have such a big impact on people, but other experts have. Marine biologist Wallace Nichols wrote a whole book about why we’re entranced by waterside environments called Blue Mind.

In it, he draws on the work of science educator Marcus Erikson to speculate that these environments might have been particularly happy places for our ancestors in the deep past. The open vistas allowed us to spot and evade incoming predators.

“Even better than that,” he continues, “the number of food and material resources provided in or near the water often trumped what could be found on land. The supply of plant-based and animal food sources may vanish in the winter, Eriksen observed, but our ancestors could fish or harvest shellfish year-round. “And because the nature of water is to move and flow,” Nichols adds, “instead of having to travel miles to forage, our ancestors could walk along a shore or riverbank and see what water had brought to them or what came to the water’s edge.”

In short, beaches were a sort of primitive all-you-can-eat buffet/safe house for early humans. I’m no psychologist — though thanks to living on a small Mediterranean island, I am a regular beach goer — but I’d also speculate that the peaceful, warm buoyancy of the sea seems inherently soothing, perhaps as some primal reminder or our nine months floating in the womb and perhaps as an awe-inducing reminder of our connection to the natural world.

Whatever the exact reasons, the effects are crystal clear and scientifically confirmed — looking out at a large body of water is profoundly calming. Which probably explains why you zoned out in the meeting this week dreaming of a lakeside towel or a sun lounger in the Caribbean. Consider this psychology deep-dive a free pass to indulge those daydreams as much as possible this summer.

