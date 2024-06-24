Star Psychologist Adam Grant Says Pebbling Is the Secret to Stronger Relationships

The Wharton psychologist and TikTok influencers agree that humans can learn something about building strong relationships from penguins.

So-called pebbling might just be the secret to strengthening any important relationship. Something humans and penguins have in common

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Pebbling doesn’t actually involve any pebbles (if you’re human, at least). The term is drawn from the mating practices of some birds, like penguins, who gather small, eye-catching objects–like stones, beads, and bits of colorful trash–and bring them to their partners as a sign of their affection.

Recently on TikTok the idea has been used to describe a similar relationship behavior in humans. Your partner or bestie isn’t likely to be impressed if you show them a shiny shard of plastic, so people send text messages, funny memes, and interesting short videos instead. “Memes are a love language these days,” relationship expert Gigi Engle told the UK Metro. Exchanging small digital offerings is “a form of creating a connection with people.”

Adam Grant agrees on pebbling It’s one thing for a British love guru to endorse pebbling, but if you’re a hard-nosed entrepreneur looking for someone with truly gold-plated credentials to weigh in, then I give you this recent tweet from Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant.

Sending small digital gifts not just to those you’re dating, but also to friends and colleagues, is an effective way to strengthen relationships because it shows both that the person is in your thoughts, and that you have paid close enough attention to know just what meme or YouTube video will tickle their fancy.

“The gifts in pebbling don’t say, ‘Look how much I spent on you,’ ‘I love you sooo much,’ or ‘You are soooo awesome.’ They aren’t things of obvious amorous intent like a dozen red roses or love letters. Rather, they are little things that you can mutually experience, feel good about, learn from, or even discuss,” explains professor Bruce Y. Lee on Psychology Today.

Though, he stresses, “timing and moderation are key.” There is obviously a point where pebbling tips into pestering. And totally random or rude messages will surely backfire–as any woman who has ever received an unsolicited NSFW text will tell you. But reputable studies confirm a thoughtful text can have more psychological weight than you might suspect. When University of Pittsburgh researchers recently asked volunteers to reach out to a friend with a short, warm, but unexpected text, “across all 13 experiments, those who initiated contact significantly underestimated how much it would be appreciated,” the New York Times reports. People love to hear from you more than you think they do.

A lesson for entrepreneurs This is of course handy to know if you’re hoping to win the heart of that cute person who you met on a dating app last week (or keep your marriage of 20 years going strong). But that’s not the only way you can apply the concept of pebbling. The underlying insight that small, thoughtful digital “gifts” can have a surprising impact on the strength of your relationships is applicable in business too.

Found an article you think your new client would find fascinating? Send a link. Stumbled on a meme that will crack up your co-founder? Don’t hesitate to forward it along. Read a book your colleague will love? Text them a link to a review.

Penguins are on to something. Seemingly low-value offerings–pebbles, whether real or metaphorical–aren’t actually low-value if they demonstrate your attention, understanding, and concern.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.