Starbucks’s 170,000-Plus Drink Orders Are a Huge Problem for the Company and a Brilliant Lesson in the Power of Simplicity

Starbucks’s new CEO needs to clear out the clutter to save the company. What should you clear out of your business and life?

When you go to Starbucks, what do you order? If you said something like a venti iced caramel macchiato with almond milk and an extra shot of espresso, you are not alone.

But one big challenge lies downstream from many of these struggles–Starbucks’s wildly complicated menu, which offers customers upwards of 170,000 possible drink orders. Complexity is killing Starbucks.

Making all those double shots, swirls, and flavors slows down orders, annoys staff, and puts a drag on the company’s finances. “Starbucks says there are more than 170,000 possible drink combinations available, but outside estimates have put the number at more than 300 billion. And the person in front of you always seems to be ordering 100 million of them,” Inc. editor at large Bill Saporito has joked in the New York Times.

If you’re stuck in line behind someone with a 15-point coffee order, it can be no laughing matter, however. Which is why Starbucks fans will be watching closely to see if Niccol can streamline the company’s menu and operations,

But Starbucks’s overcomplicated menu isn’t just worth watching if you’re hoping to get your caffeine quicker. It’s also an essential lesson in the often-overlooked power of simplicity to solve all sorts of tough problems, according to Stanford management professor Bob Sutton. Humans naturally prefer addition over subtraction.

On LinkedIn recently, Sutton catchily labeled the problem plaguing Starbucks “addition sickness.” “As Huggy Hayagreeva Rao and I show in our 2024 book, The Friction Project, many organizations make this problem worse by rewarding people who add more and more stuff to organizations–and ignoring or punishing those who resist adding complexity,” he wrote.

The issue goes deeper than just businesses accumulating layers of bureaucracy and complexity. In a 2021 study published in Nature, researchers used a series of puzzles to show that, when faced with tough problems, humans naturally tend to favor solutions that involve adding more stuff. That’s true even when removing something is an objectively better solution to the problem.

“Additive solutions have sort of a privileged status–they tend to come to mind quickly and easily,” study co-author Benjamin Converse summed up. “Subtractive solutions are not necessarily harder to consider, but they take more effort to find.” What could you simplify in your life or business?

Which is the real lesson here for entrepreneurs (and everyone else, really) from Starbucks’s menu struggles. Yes, as Sutton notes, business leaders should remind themselves to look for and eliminate all kinds of bloat, as this doesn’t come naturally to most humans. “Starbucks leaders might try applying the ‘rule of halves’ to the problem: Cut 50 percent of the options (so, by their count, to get the number of drink combinations to under 100,000 possibilities!). You can apply this rule to trim meetings, software apps, email length, and the number of your direct reports too!” Sutton suggests.

But the problem of preferring addition over subtraction goes beyond the business sphere. We do it in our everyday lives too–adding commitments, stuff, goals, emotional baggage–when cutting things out would actually do more to bring us peace and happiness.

While Sutton’s “rule of halves” works in the professional sphere. Harvard happiness researcher Arthur Brooks has suggested a “reverse bucket list” to help you remember the power of subtraction in your personal life. The idea is to make a list of all the things you want or crave, and then remove all of them that aren’t moving you closer to your own vision of a good life. Starbucks’s overstuffed menu is a huge drag on the business…and a huge drag when you want to grab a quick coffee in the morning, too. It’s also a good reminder to all of us to ask ourselves regularly: What unnecessary complications might be dragging down our businesses and our lives?

