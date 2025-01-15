Steve Jobs Used the 2-Hour Rule to Come Up With Some of His Greatest Ideas. So Can You

Steve Jobs knew that constant busyness is the enemy of great ideas. Put his insight to use with the two-hour rule.

How did Apple go from struggling computer maker to global behemoth? In a word, the iPod. Introducing the sleek MP3 player in 2001 skyrocketed the company’s profile, revolutionized the music industry, and paved the way for the iPhone.

Which raises the next question: How did Apple boss Steve Jobs come up with ideas as good as the iPod? Not, as you might think, while beavering away busily at his desk or in some long design meeting. No, Jobs got the idea for the iPod the same way he got many of his greatest ideas — by doing what looked from the outside like a whole lot of nothing. Steve Jobs, chronic noodler According to Bruce Daisley, a former Twitter exec and author of Eat, Sleep, Work, Repeat (about the science of work), Jobs was a confirmed procrastinator. But putting things off and “wasting time” didn’t make Jobs less productive. Instead, it made him more creative.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“When you look at people who are creative, inventive, original, they often don’t spend their time trying to be productive all the time,” Daisley explained to Business Insider. Psychologist Adam Grant agrees: “The time Steve Jobs was putting things off and noodling on possibilities was time well spent in letting more divergent ideas come to the table.” On the surface, Jobs’s relatively relaxed schedule might look like just a piece of Apple trivia. But understanding how he leveraged his schedule to wildly improve his performance can help the rest of us radically improve the quality of our ideas, too. The trick is operationalizing Jobs’s practice of “noodling” by adopting something called the two-hour rule.

The counterintuitive benefits of the two-hour rule This rule comes from writer JA Westenberg, who laid out how she transformed her own working life using the two-hour rule on Medium. “When we’re constantly, obsessively, performatively busy, we have f***-all time to reflect on our experiences, process our emotions, or think about what we truly want out of life. Negative space gives us the breathing room we need to check in with ourselves, to recalibrate, and to make active decisions about how we spend our time and energy instead of autopiloting through our existence,” she explains. So she started actively adding two hours of “negative space” to her calendar each day in which she wouldn’t push herself to be productive in any way — even though, as a freelancer, “it felt like financial suicide.” Her anxiety and discomfort with all this Stave Jobs-like noodling was real, but so too were the benefits of her new “two-hour rule.”

“I started feeling … better. More creative. Actually energized. When I did work, I could focus instead of just spinning my wheels. Ironically, I got more done in my working hours than I had when I was grinding nonstop,” Westenberg reports. Steve Jobs wasn’t the only famous loafer Westenberg came up with a catchy name for leaving more blank space in her schedule. But plenty of other thinkers have had a similar insight. They’ve just discussed it in slightly different terms. Best-selling author Steve Kotler, for example, calls these open hours “nontime.” “‘Nontime’ is my term for that vast stretch of emptiness between 4 a.m. (when I start my morning writing session) and 7:30 a.m. (when the rest of the world wakes up). This nontime is a pitch blackness that belongs to no one but me,” he has written. “Being time-strapped … can be kryptonite for creativity.”

According to theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli, many of Einstein’s greatest breakthroughs (like Jobs’s) came when he was “loafing aimlessly.” Rovelli asserts, “You don’t get anywhere by not ‘wasting time.'” University of Texas at Austin psychology professor Art Markman put it this way on HBR: “There is a fundamental tension between productivity and creativity … Creativity needs time and space to grow.” How to put the two-hour rule into action There are plenty of ways to talk about the relaxed hours your brain needs to come up with its best ideas: noodling, nontime, negative space, or good old-fashioned loafing. But whatever term you use, the fundamental truth is the same — constant busyness makes you less creative.

The solution, as Jobs knew well, was to carve out empty hours in your busy days. Given that Jobs passed a full 13 years before Westenberg’s article was written, I doubt he thought of this time as following the two-hour rule. He probably just allowed himself to follow his instincts and rest or wander off when he wanted to. But for us nongeniuses, Westenberg’s two-hour rule is a handy way to push back against the modern pressure to always do more. She offers tips to help you put the rule into practice in her article (which you should definitely read if you’re going to give this a try), including: “Protect this time like it’s a meeting with your boss. Because it is. It’s a meeting with your brain.”

“Turn off your f***ing phone notifications. No, all of them. Yes, even Slack. Actually — especially Slack.”

“Let yourself do absolutely nothing if that’s what you need. Staring into space counts. Napping counts. Scrolling TikTok does not count (sorry).”

“Move these blocks around if you have to, but don’t delete them. Reschedule with yourself like you would with anyone else.”

“Accept that the guilt will come. Welcome it. Let it sit with you. It’ll get bored and leave eventually.” Yes, as these tips make clear, the two-hour rule can be challenging to implement. But the testimony of experts from Steve Jobs to Einstein suggest it is worth it. Will you come up with a hundred-million-dollar product like the iPod? That I can’t guarantee. But whatever your best ideas are, they won’t emerge unless you give them space and time to come out and play.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.