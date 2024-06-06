Taking Advice From Social Media Financial Experts Is a Great Way to Lose a Ton of Money, According to a New Analysis of 29,000 Finfluencers

Just how bad is TikTok financial advice? A new analysis of 29,000 social media influencers shows that you’re better off doing the opposite of whatever they recommend.

TikTok is full of so-called finfluencers peddling investing tips and savings plans. Recently the offline experts at the Swiss Financial Institute decided to see just how well you’d do if you took their advice, analyzing tips from 29,000 accounts. The results are a warning to anyone who thinks they should decide which stocks or crypto coins to buy based on their favorite TikToker.

As with any profession, some influencers are more skilled than others. The financial experts found that there was a minority of influencers who provided tips that would lead to modest financial returns. But the kicker is those accounts were by far the least popular on average. More than half of influencers were deemed by the researchers to be “antiskilled,” meaning that if you followed their advice you would actively lose money.

Here’s economics writer Noah Smith summing up the findings in his newsletter: “In other words, the more attention a ‘finfluencer’ gets, the worse advice they tend to give. There are a minority of smart advice-givers out there, but regular folks are very bad at picking which ones they are.”

As Smith wisely points out, this makes sense. If finfluencers were truly good at making money, they’d probably spend more time investing and less on creating catchy short videos. Eye-catching content therefore tends to correspond to a knack for virality, not money management. This conclusion was captured even more memorably by journalist and author Kyla Scanlon on X (previously Twitter):

In short, it’s far better for your bank account to do the exact opposite of what most popular TikTok finance gurus recommend.

Once more for those in the back: Don’t try to beat the market You probably don’t need me to underline the takeaway here, but if you do, here it is for those way in the back: Beating the market (a.k.a., doing better than just putting your money in a low-cost index fund and waiting) is wildly unlikely even for the most well informed and savvy investors.

The chance that some random person on social media can do it is close to zero. Following finfluencers’ investing tips is basically just taking money out of your wallet and lighting it on fire.

