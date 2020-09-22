Online learning was growing quickly before the pandemic. Now with so many of us stuck at home with time on our hands, interest is booming and providers are responding with new offerings. 

There are currently tens of thousands of classes available and more are being added constantly. That's great but also baffling news for would-be students. With so many options to choose from, how do you sort through which classes are actually worth your time?

One solid approach is to look for classes that are highly reviewed by those who have already taken them. Class Central can help. This week, the online course clearinghouse is releasing  a new, updated ranking of the best-rated classes among the 15,000 or so on the site, drawing on 125,000 student reviews to curate the list. 

Not every class will be of interest to business owners (subjects range from geology to Chinese language to  Shakespeare), so I sorted through the list for courses offered in English that are most likely to appeal to entrepreneurs. They fall into two broad categories: business and personal development.

Business 

  1. Lean Production from Technische Universität München 

  2. Six Sigma: Define and Measure from Technische Universität München 

  3. Presentation Skills: Designing Presentation Slides from Tomsk State University

  4. Startup School from Y Combinator 

  5. Preparing to Manage Human Resources from University of Minnesota 

  6. Digital Marketing from UGC 

  7. Product Management Fundamentals from University System of Maryland 

  8. Marketing in a Digital World from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign 

  9. Marketing Digital: Content & Community Manager from Galileo University 

  10. Competitive Strategy from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München 

  11. Results-Based Project Management: Monitoring and Evaluation from University of the Witwatersrand 

  12. Introduction to Financial Accounting from University of Pennsylvania 

  13. Critical Perspectives on Management from IE Business School 

  14. Applied Scrum for Agile Project Management from University System of Maryland 

  15. Project Management: The Basics for Success from University of California, Irvine 

  16. Introduction to Marketing from University of Pennsylvania 

  17. Financial Markets from Yale University 

Personal development 

  1. Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects from University of California, San Diego 

  2. Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential from McMaster University 

  3. Decision Making in a Complex and Uncertain World from University of Groningen 

  4. The Future of Work: Preparing for Disruption from Online Learning Campus, World Bank Group 

  5. Happier Employees and Return-On-Investment Course from the University of Texas, Austin 

  6. Know Thyself--The Value and Limits of Self-Knowledge: The Examined Life from University of Edinburgh

  7. Psychology of Personal Growth from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology 

  8. Inspiring Leadership Through Emotional Intelligence from Case Western Reserve University 

Happy learning. And if you'd like tips on how to get the most out of your course, science-backed advice on how to learn more effectively online is available. 