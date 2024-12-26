The 4Ls Is the Low Stress, High Reward Year-End Ritual You’ve Been Looking For

Over the nearly 15 years I have been writing about productivity and self-improvement, I have recommended a good many end-of-year rituals, lists of questions for reflection, life audits, and other plans and systems to help entrepreneurs to strategize for the year ahead.

I suspect many people genuinely want to use these prompts and practices as springboards to reflect and retune their lives. I also suspect most never get around to it. The holiday period is the season of good intentions but rapidly dropped resolutions. People are busy, and many heavyweight year-end rituals simply take more time and headspace than we have available. Plus, in the hours we do have, the pull of rest and relaxation is strong (as it should be!). Which is part of the reason many psychologists suggest New Year’s is actually a terrible time to start any new self-improvement project. No wonder many more people plan to do journaling exercises or life reviews than actually get around to them. What’s needed is an end-of-year ritual that’s lightweight but still effective. Something you can actually squeeze in between festivities and food comas.

Leadership coach Dev Singh has just the thing. An end-of-year ritual you’ll actually enjoy As someone who helps leaders live up to their full potential, Singh always felt he should have a system to look back on and capture learnings from the past year. But like many of us, he struggled for years to actually implement any such system. “I tried detailed audits with complex frameworks, resolutions, annual goal-setting workshops, etc. They always felt like ‘work’ when I did them, and kind of sucked out the fun a little from the holiday season. I felt a sense of pressure to live up to my self-image as someone who valued personal growth, and I realised I was just making it very easy to not do anything that was mindfully helpful,” he confessed in his Substack newsletter recently.

Then he developed his 4Ls approach. Since then, Singh has “actually looked forward to it and it’s made a genuinely lasting impact on setting up my next year in a more positive way.” The 4Ls explained What is it exactly? Singh’s 4Ls system is nothing more than four questions to reflect on and write about at the end of the year, packaged with a catchy name. They are:

Loved – What did you love doing, experiencing, having and/or being?

– What did you love doing, experiencing, having and/or being? Longed – What were you left longing for that didn’t materialise?

– What were you left longing for that didn’t materialise? Loathed – What did you loathe (i.e. dislike or hate even) doing and/or experiencing?

– What did you loathe (i.e. dislike or hate even) doing and/or experiencing? Lessons – What did you learn about yourself, others, and/or things? It’s not important how exactly you capture your responses. Singh has done it “at home, which is my preferred place, as well as in cafes, by the ocean, and in a park. I’ve also used my phone, computer and pen on paper at different times.” What is important is the spirit in which you approach pondering and responding to the 4Ls. Reflecting on what you loved about the year is life-affirming (so maybe start with that question), but digging into what you loathed and longed for can bring up difficult emotions. Before you sit down for this exercise, resolve to be compassionate with yourself, and curious and open minded about what you might learn. “Journaling can sometimes bring up unexpected emotions or memories, and it’s important to allow these to flow without judgment,” Singh instructs. Your answers can be big or small things, random or deep. Just let it all flow out.

A gentle nudge towards a better 2025 Once you’ve got your answers out of your head and into some sort of written form, you’re likely to spot some patterns. You don’t need to strain to formulate specific goals based on your lists but if some pop out at you, embrace them. Singh, for instance, noticed that many things on his “loved” list involved being out in nature. That “inspired me to say yes to more such opportunities,” he writes. Seeing other things he loathed staring back at him from the page gave him a boost of motivation to exorcise them from his life. And that’s it. Is it simple? Yes. Is it relatively easy? Also yes. That’s the point. The fact that the 4Ls ritual is so lightweight means you might actually do it — and even enjoy the experience.

That said, let me close by noting that Singh isn’t the only person who has struggled with heavy-duty year-end rituals. Many people have this problem, and many have offered suggestions, from resolving to double down on the projects you’ve already started, to focusing on being bad at something or failing more in the coming year, to replacing resolutions with a word of the year. When it comes to easy year-end-rituals, do what works for you. But if you’re looking for inspiration, Singh’s 4Ls may be worth a try.

