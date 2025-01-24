The TikTok Ban Lasted Only Half a Day but Still Taught 1 Huge Lesson

The empowering message one leading tech critic says we should all take away from the ongoing TikTok ban drama.

Just before Trump returned to the presidency and gave it another temporary lease on life, TikTok went dark for a half a day across America. This time, at least, the ban was short-lived (though the app’s future remains murky). But the conversation it inspired has proven loud and more enduring.

Experts weighed in on whether an American buyer would be able to save TikTok long term. Some noted a negative “vibe shift” on the app or the relative lack of pushback from users. Others noted some creators are regretting confessions they made in what they thought would be their last videos. These are all thought-provoking takes, but for me perhaps the most interesting and widely applicable lesson from TikTok’s brief disappearance comes from Georgetown professor and best-selling author Cal Newport. His comments on the TikTok ban may have you rethinking your relationship to not just TikTok, but all of social media. What did the TikTok ban teach us? As a long time critic of social media, it’s no surprise that Newport has reservations about what apps like TikTok have done to our lives and attention spans. He once accused Twitter (now, sigh, X) of turning our brains “into an inflamed pulp of enraged emotions.” And one of his core tenets is that “most people don’t need to use social media.”

He’s, of course, far from alone in these criticisms. Everyone from social media company co-founders to academic psychologists have loudly warned us for years about the negative effects of social media. Many of us have experienced these issues firsthand. That means the brief removal of TikTok from our lives probably didn’t teach us much of anything about how addictive and corrosive social media can be. We knew that already. What the TikTok ban did accomplish, according to Newport, is demonstrate that it is possible to do something about it. Crossing a ‘cultural Rubicon’ On his blog, Newport likens the short-lived ban on TikTok to crossing “a cultural Rubicon.”

Previously, we “largely convinced ourselves that once a new technology is introduced and spread, we cannot go backward. Social media became ubiquitous so now we’re stuck using it,” he writes. “Kids are zoning themselves into a stupor on TikTok, or led into rabbit holes of mental degeneration on Instagram, and we shrug our shoulders and say, ‘What can you do?’” But the TikTok ban, however temporary, revealed “we can do something. These services are not sacrosanct. Laws can be passed and our lives will still go on.” Time to enact your own personal TIkTok ban? In his blog post, Newport goes on to talk about what legislation Congress should pass now that the idea of regulating social media has been unleashed. He advocates following Australia’s lead and banning those under 16 from social media, for example. But I think there’s a more personal lesson here for individual social media users as well.

It’s not just governments that have been paralyzed by social media inertia. Recent research from the National Bureau of Economics Research found college students would actually pay $28 for everyone they know to quit social media so they wouldn’t feel obligated to use it. More than half of young TikTok and Instagram users flat out said they “experience negative welfare from the product’s existence.” This suggests young people (and I would wager many older folks too) feel trapped by social media. We think we need it to stay relevant personally and professionally. But do we actually like the sum total of the experience? Often the answer is no. If Newport is on to something, then the recent TikTok outage could help spring us from this trap. Flat out quitting these services has become less unthinkable. An app used by 170 million Americans went dark and the world kept turning pretty much the same as before. Would signing off one final time be just as much of a big nothing burger in your own life?

Resources to help you quit If you’re inspired by Newport’s take on the TikTok ban to rethink your relationship with social media, then of course you are free to just go cold turkey. But there is plenty of support and guidance available if you’re tempted to quit but wobbling in your resolve. Newport himself has a Life of Focus course to help reset your relationship with tech. You can sign up for the Guardian’s most popular newsletter series ever which explains how to Reclaim Your Brain. Or follow expert advice on how to test the waters with a digital detox. Thus far the TikTok ban was brief. That doesn’t mean it was unimportant. Though it lasted mere hours it reminded us these technologies do have off switches and the world will not end if we use them. Perhaps it’s time for you to reconsider whether your time on social media actually enriches your life.

