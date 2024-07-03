This 1 Simple Mark Twain Quote Will Make You Instantly Smarter

Mark Twain isn’t just known for his celebrated books like Huck Finn and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. He’s also one of the most quotable figures in American history. If anyone has ever told you to “never let your schooling interfere with your education” or remarked that “travel is fatal to prejudice,” then you have been quoted Twain.

Concise and clever, Twain quotes were basically 19th-century memes. They’re so easy to spread that it can be easy to forget just how much wisdom Twain manages to pack into such an irresistible little bundle.

Take for example another of his famous quotes, which I recently was reminded of by Medium writer Andy Murphy: “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” Sure, it’s funny, but both science and super-achievers say it actually contains some of the best advice on how to make yourself instantly smarter than you’re ever likely to come across.

Trying not to be dumb beats trying to be smart Before I get into why, I should give the usual disclaimer about the attribution of this quote. Like many famous sayings, it’s unclear if Mark Twain actually originated it or just borrowed the sentiment from someone else. Different citations give slightly different wordings and origins for the quote. If you want the whole deep dive into this history, I point you to Quote Investigator.

But for our purposes here, it doesn’t really matter.

What’s important for entrepreneurs and others looking for simple but effective ways to be a little more intelligent is that the quote encapsulated an important reality that’s often overlooked. In the words of another, more recent quotable figure, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, “It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.”

Trying to avoid believing things that aren’t true — a.k.a. trying not to be stupid — will often get you much further in life and business than trying to be exceptionally clever. Mark Twain and modern psychology agree

This isn’t just witticism. It’s backed by serious science. Back in the late 1990s, two psychologists — Justin Kruger and David Dunning — measured study subjects’ self-evaluations on a range of abilities. How good are you, they asked, at things like logical reasoning, grammar, or social skills? Then they tested the actual competence of the same people.

The same pattern appeared again and again. Those that were actually poorest at whatever was being tested rated themselves the most highly. Meanwhile, actual high performers were much more modest about their own abilities. The now famous Dunning-Kruger effect was born. It’s since become shorthand for the fact that the more ignorant and incompetent among us are often the most self-confident, while genuine experts wrestle with self-doubt. On the one hand, that’s pretty funny. We’ve all come across people who embody this principle to a ridiculous degree. But according to David Dunning, who helped originate the idea, the real lesson isn’t that some people are oblivious blowhards (that’s obvious). It’s that all of us should be more humble about what we think we know. We’re all victims of the Dunning-Kruger effect sometimes.

Practical tips to be less dumb Which is just what Twain was pointing out too. What will cause you the most trouble in life isn’t admitting your ignorance. It’s being overconfident in your knowledge. Intellectual humility is essential if you want to avoid pain and embarrassment.

(This, too, is backed by a whole lot of studies showing intellectual humility boosts IQ, EQ, and decision-making, as well as by Jeff Bezos, who has talked about how intellectual humility is one of the key traits he looks for when hiring.)

Remembering Twain’s quote will help you avoid arrogance and remain open to new evidence or improved ways of thinking. If you want to take it even more to heart, Dunning has suggested several ways to keep “the things you know that just ain’t so” from getting you into trouble, including: Use other people to stress test your ideas. We’re all brilliant in our own heads. You’re only really smart if your ideas can withstand debate with those who think differently from you. “A lot of the issues or problems we get into, we get into because we’re doing it all by ourselves. We’re relying on ourselves. We’re making decisions as our own island. If we consult, chat, schmooze with other people, often we learn things or get different perspectives that can be quite helpful,” Dunning explained in an interview with Vox.

Imagine the worst-case scenario. “Ask yourself where you could be wrong if the decision is an important one. Or how can your plans end up in disaster? Think that through — it matters,” Dunning suggests.

Think in probabilities. According to Dunning, you will instantly upgrade your intelligence if you quit asking yourself, “Will X or Y occur?” and instead ask yourself, ‘What is the probability that X or Y occurs?‘ You can learn much more about these and similar tips in this article.

The bottom line, however, is just that Twain, Munger, and Bezos are all right. The easiest way to get smarter is to just be open to the idea that you are sometimes quite dumb. Looking for ways to spot and remove errors and falsehoods from your thinking is a low effort, high-reward way to instantly upgrade your thinking.

