This Is the Only Cure for Toxic Productivity, According to a Psychotherapist  

“The dose makes the poison,” wrote Swiss physician Paracelsus way back in the 16th century. Even too much water can harm you, he correctly pointed out. And what’s true of water is true of productivity too.

Getting meaningful stuff done is great. Constantly trying to keep yourself busy to boost your ego and distract yourself from difficult feelings or low self-worth? That’s toxic productivity. Or, as The Burnout Epidemic author Jennifer Moss explained on HBR, toxic positivity is “an unhealthy compulsion to be productive at all times, often at the expense of our mental and physical well-being, relationships, and overall quality of life.” Think of it as workaholism, but expanded to include all aspects of life, even fitness and fun. This definition fits a whole lot of entrepreneurs and leaders. (Elon Musk’s life of ”unrelenting stress” and endless relationship drama appears to be one famous example.) Extreme ambition can drive accomplishment, but for many it comes at a huge psychological cost.

What if you want to get off the merry-go-round and stop endlessly chasing the next hollow accomplishment? What’s the key to battling back against toxic productivity? You can’t fix toxic productivity with more productivity The first impulse of many type-A personalities might be to work their way out of toxic productivity. Maybe, they think, the right scheduling approach, life review, or calendar audit will get their insane schedule and chronic feelings of being overwhelmed under control. But according to psychotherapist, former toxic productivity sufferer, and author of a new book titled Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More Israa Nasir, you are definitely not just one fresh productivity hack away from beating toxic productivity. That’s because, according to Nasir, the roots of productivity go way deeper than poor time management or priority setting.

The deep roots of toxic productivity Almost always, toxic productivity is about your deepest emotions and fears. “Unhealthy productivity behaviors are driven by unaddressed emotions. We hear a lot about how to optimize for productivity, but what we don’t have is the emotional awareness and emotional intelligence around why we pursue the things we pursue,” Nasir explains to Big Think. Maybe you were always praised for good grades at home and internalized the message that you need to achieve to earn love. Early life experiences might have conditioned you to fear financial ruin if you didn’t hustle 24/7. Perhaps obsessively optimizing your business is better than facing painful memories.

To truly root out toxic productivity and get off the treadmill of pointless achievement, you need to face these deeper underlying motivations for your actions and replace them with better ones. And the only way to do that, according to Nasir, is to explore and own your values. “Our values define our intention and help us allocate our resources, which are the energy and time we have to get the things we want,” she says. Once you know what you value, you will have a better framework to decide how to spend your one precious life. You can’t do everything. What matters to you? It’s an insight that reminds me of much of the work of Four Thousand Weeks author Oliver Burkeman. One tweet jokingly summed up this book as “basically just Oliver Burkeman shouting You are finite; you’re going to die over and over again for 200-whatever pages.”

Burkeman’s basic message is that many of us run around like chickens with our heads cut off because we don’t want to face the reality that our time here is limited. Making the most of it means making hard choices about what we will make time for and what we will let slide. Like Nasir, Burkeman believes that smart decisions about how to spend our time start with self-knowledge. They must be proactive and values driven, not reactive and driven by unexplored emotions or others’ expectations. Is figuring out your values hard work? Sure. As Nasir puts it, “Values work is deep work.”

Therapy might be in order for some. Others will just need some honest reflection on what matters to you versus how you spend your time. But the truth is, you can’t beat toxic productivity by rejigging your schedule. The only cure is knowing and living your values.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.