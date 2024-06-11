Try This Science-Backed Norwegian Hack to Sleep Soundly All Night Long

When I first heard this Nordic sleep hack, I thought it was insane. But science and personal experimentation show it really works.

Several years ago, I went to visit relatives in Norway in January. When I arrived, their cozy home in the woods looked like a Christmas card, all covered in deep snow and decorated with icicles. It was gorgeous, but freezing.

Which is why it took me by surprise when one of my hosts cheerfully asked me on the first night if she should leave the bedroom window open for me.

Shocked, I stammered a polite “No, thank you,” put on my warmest pajamas, and buried myself under the thick down comforter wondering if my sweet aunt was maybe going a little batty. Turns out, not at all. Norwegians don’t just like to shock guests from sunnier climes with the suggestion of leaving the window open in subzero temperatures. Throughout the Nordic countries, people believe passionately in the effectiveness of “fresh air” (read: frigid air) in promoting sound sleep.

That’s why shocked American travelers will often see rows of strollers full of sleeping infants parked outside Danish cafés. And why Swedish parents recommend putting little children outside on the balcony to sleep … in winter.

I’ve long known about this tradition, both from my personal experience and from stories of American travelers agog over Nordic mothers’ apparent lack of fear of kidnappers. But I’d never considered whether I should use it to improve my own sleep until I read a recent article from Sarah Magnuson on Apartment Therapy. The science of cold air and sleep

Survey after survey finds that Americans are underslept and suffering from their lack of quality rest. Could stealing the Nordics’ trick of sleeping in extremely cold temperatures be part of the solution, Magnuson wonders? To find out, she both delves into the scientific literature and conducts her own personal experiment in her home city of chilly Chicago. Those hardy Norwegians are on to something, she discovers.

First, the science. You might associate your warm, snuggly bed with falling asleep, but research actually shows that our body temperature naturally dips as we prepare to sleep.

“When you are about to go to bed, you feel cold. That happens because your body cools you down preparing you for sleep. Your body turns off your internal thermostat to lower the temperature because that’s how our bodies prepare for sleep. Our brain wants a cooler temperature when we sleep,” University of Texas at San Antonio neurologist and sleep researcher Okeanis Vaou has explained. Research shows that nudging along the body’s tendency to cool down a bit before bed by lowering the temperature of your bedroom actually helps people sleep more soundly. A room temperature between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit seems to be ideal for maximizing your minutes of peaceful snoozing. And the higher the thermometer climbs, the less well people tend to sleep.

Personal experience and sleep research agree All of which sounds sensible and scientific, but if you’re going to convince me to leave my window open in winter, I’m going to want some real-life confirmation that this is an actual thing. Which is where Magnuson comes in. For her article, she tried out leaving her bedroom window open to the suitably frigid Chicago night for a couple of hours before bedtime.

“Before crawling into bed, I closed the window and shuffled quickly under the covers. The room temperature easily clocked in at the lower 60s — perfect for kick-starting my snoozefest,” she reports.

And the results? “I’m delighted to report that this sleep method has genuinely improved the quality of my sleep. I found myself falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer,” Magnuson said. She’s now made sleeping like a Scandinavian her everyday routine. This agrees with my own experience from living in a hot country — the colder I can get the room, the better my sleep. Right now it’s over 100 degrees Farenheit, so cooling my bedroom down to 60-something is pretty much impossible, but the heat dies down, I am going to crank the AC and consciously aim for as chill as possible.

The bottom line here is that Magnuson’s experiment, a whole bunch of research, and my Norwegian aunt all suggest it might be worth the environmental impact and expense. Refrigerating your bedroom sounds crazy, but all signs point to the fact that this Nordic sleep hack actually works.

