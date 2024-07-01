The Ultimate Antidote to Self-Doubt? Just 1 Sentence From Legendary Fashion Designer Diane von Furstenberg

Von Furstenberg may be a fashion and business icon but she still feels ‘like a total loser sometimes.’ At least until she tells herself this.

You don’t need to be a fashionista to know and admire designer Diane von Furstenberg. The creator of the iconic wrap dress, von Furstenberg parlayed a single fashion innovation into such a successful business empire that Hilary Clinton once called her “one of the very first women who had really broken through the glass ceiling in business.”

And, according to all reports, she did it with style and flair. Certainly a woman like that would never suffer from imposter syndrome, right?

Actually, yes, she would. In a recent New Yorker interview to promote a new Hulu documentary about her career, von Furstenberg details her glamorous life (including famous friends, from Mick Jagger and Andy Warhol to Imelda Marcos and Gloria Steinem). Despite her jet-setting and obvious success, von Furstenberg confesses that she still feels “like a total loser sometimes.” But only sometimes. Von Furstenberg also shares the magic sentence she uses to buck herself up when self-doubt hits. It’s simple, powerful, backed by experts — and totally stealable for anyone who struggles with imposter syndrome.

“Only losers don’t feel like losers.” Von Furstenberg may have won industry plaudits, married a prince and then a billionaire, and mingled with some of the world’s most famous people, but she tells interviewer Michael Schulman, “Sometimes I feel insecure. Sometimes I feel like a f***ing loser.”

But von Furstenberg wasn’t built to wallow. She also tells Schulman that she responds to her occasional fits of self-doubt by telling herself: “Only losers don’t feel like losers.”

At first, this sentence might sound like an airy dismissal of serious anxieties. But it turns out that von Furstenberg isn’t the only highly ambitious and successful woman who continually reminds herself that imposter syndrome is really a sign you’re on the pathway to success. “If you’re struggling with imposter syndrome,” Barbara Corcoran said in a recent TikTok, “good for you. Thank the Lord in heaven that you have imposter syndrome.” The Shark Tank investor explains that, in her view, self-doubt is a sign of ambition and a motor that will drive you to even greater accomplishment.

“My success is entirely due to my insecurity,” she concludes. Science agrees self-doubt is a good sign.

Von Furstenberg and Corcoran aren’t just cheerleading when they insist that feeling like you’re not good enough probably means you’re actually doing well. Academics and experts agree with them. Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant has also spoken about the benefits of sometimes feeling like a loser.

“Imposter syndrome isn’t a disease,” he wrote on LinkedIn. It “usually means you’re facing a new challenge and you’re going to learn.” Economist Tyler Cowen — the co-author of Talent, a book about spotting undervalued talent — believes something similar. He penned a whole column for Bloomberg about why imposter syndrome is a professional superpower. LIke Grant, he insists that feeling like a loser often means you have both high expectations and an accurate sense of the work and skill required to meet them.

“If you think you are not qualified to do what you are doing, it is a sign you are setting your sights high and reaching for a new and perhaps unprecedented level of achievement,” Cowen opines.

Research supports him, showing that those who report feeling imposter syndrome perform better at work. Only the delusional, the complacent, or the ignorant never worry they’re not good enough. So next time you have a down moment and you feel — as Diane von Furstenberg sometimes does — “like a f***ing loser,” repeat to yourself the fashion icon’s response to her own insecurity: “Only losers don’t feel like losers.”

This isn’t just a baseless pep talk. It’s the truth, according to a surprising array of experts. Self-doubt is a sign of ambition, standards, and clear eyes. It’s those that don’t have it who should worry.

