Use This CEO’s ‘6-Month Rule’ to Take Big, Scary Bets on Yourself

How do you achieve extraordinary things? By betting big on yourself. Here’s a trick to manage fear so you can actually do that.

Ask pretty much any superachiever how they got where they are in life, and they’ll give you some version of the same answer: They took a big, terrifying bet on themself.

Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi may not be as recognizable a name as Oprah, but she too has spoken about pushing herself to do more than she’s sure she’s capable of. “It was all right, I would tell myself, to take on a position that was ‘one-third in my comfort zone, one-third a stretch, and one-third pure white-knuckle terror,'” she has said. Serial entrepreneur Auren Hoffman uses a different percentage but believes in the same underlying principle. “One way people … underestimate themselves is by failing to spend most of their time on things that are really hard for them to do,” he has written, advising strivers to use “70 percent of their time doing things that are really difficult.”

Having the self-belief to do things that terrify you is the route to extraordinary outcomes in all these stories. (Neuroscience, for what it’s worth, agrees that getting outside your comfort zone speeds learning). Which sounds great. But in practice, it can be, well, too terrifying and uncomfortable for many people to bear.

Is there a way to balance the need to white-knuckle your way past your perceived boundaries with your understandable fears? Sure, replies another CEO, who offers a handy rule to help you get the balance right between pushing yourself and respecting your risk tolerance. No second-guessing allowed for six months

Avni Patel Thompson is the CEO of AI startup Milo. She’s also a mom to teen girls, and she recently spoke at Career Day at her daughters’ school. In a new edition of her Substack newsletter “10,000 Ways,” she shares the five important career lessons she passed on to the assembled students that day. The whole thing is well worth a read, but one lesson in particular stuck out for me. Patel Thompson calls it her “six-month rule.” She sets the scene with an anecdote about choosing between an assignment in Geneva or Cincinnati early in her career:

23-year-old me thought Switzerland was a no-brainer. Jeff [her first manager] wasn’t so sure. He said, “Go learn how to run a U.S. business and compete at that level — then any door will be open to you. And don’t take my word for it. Try it for six months. If it’s not the thing you want, I’ll personally pull you back and send you to Geneva.” This is excellent mentorship by Jeff, and Patel Thompson recognized his offer as a game changer. “That was (and remains) the most powerful thing someone could do for me — to not only honor my ambition and give me a big opportunity with a nudge, but create a built-in safety net to make it feel safe and doable,” she writes.

She gained a career-boosting experience, but also a lifelong rule that helps her tackle terrifying new challenges in a smart, safe way. She’s dubbed it the six-month rule. “Doing anything new feels scary. Add in something really hard and you’re going to second-guess yourself inside of the first couple of weeks. The natural reaction is going to be that you made the wrong decision and to quit,” explains Patel Thompson.

The six-month rule, however, means you “have to commit to six months of doing your all. Throw yourself into the full experience without reconsidering or waffling. Then, after the six months (or even 12 months if you can), you can take stock and assess how it’s going.” Most times, you will find you’ve come out on the other side of the challenge a better, more skilled professional with a world of new opportunities open to you. Occasionally, you’ll see you’ve taken a wrong path, but only for a half a year, which isn’t too long to course correct.

Whatever the case may be, the six-month rule enables “progress made of big leaps, made safe with practical safety nets.” Which is just what Oprah and the other superachievers insist is necessary to accomplish incredible things in your career.

