Use This Harvard Researcher’s Stoic Test to Quit Complaining and Be Happier

Chronic complaining is bad for your mindset, your health, and your team. Here’s a simple trick to break your negativity habit.

When the modern world gives us so much worth moaning about, why would you want to complain less?

Science provides several good reasons. One, negativity is contagious. Or, as psychologist Jeffrey Lohr more memorably put it, “People don’t break wind in elevators more than they have to. Venting anger is … similar to emotional farting in a closed area. It sounds like a good idea, but it’s dead wrong.”

Not only is complaining often unpleasant for those around you, but it also harms the complainer. Venting, research shows, actually makes us feel worse. And over the long term, chronic complaining actually trains your brain to make spotting negativity and feeling lousy more likely. Neuroscientists have a shorthand for this principle — “neurons that fire together, wire together” — which means your constant bitching makes you more pessimistic, which makes you more likely to complain, which makes you yet more negative, in an endless death spiral of gloom. This constant low-grade stress is as terrible for your body as it is for your mood. Negativity even makes your brain work a bit less well, knocking off a few IQ points.

If I have convinced you that complaining is worse than a waste of time and is actively poisoning your mindset, what do you do about it? That’s the subject of a recent Atlantic column by Harvard happiness researcher Arthur Brooks. A trick to quit complaining from ancient Roman philosophers

Brooks kicks off the piece with an observation that’s hard to argue with: People sure complain a lot these days. Though a look around should be enough to confirm this, Brooks offers a host of data points, from the increasing frequency of consumer complaints to the rising percentage of negative news headlines, to back up his assertion.

While sometimes you need to make a specific complaint to fix a problem or sort out a conflict, overall he agrees with other experts that this “epidemic of discontent” is mostly just making us miserable without improving our lives. Helpfully, Brooks offers a number of possible remedies, from the Zen-sounding suggestion to “judge less, observe more” to avoiding the corrupting company of negative people to seriously considering if your own endless complaining might be depression in disguise (a phenomenon I’ve written more about here if this suggestion rings any bells for you).

But perhaps his most easily actionable advice is a simple rule he borrows from the Stoic philosophers of ancient Rome. Many today think being stoic simply means keeping a stiff upper lip and suppressing your feelings. But that’s not what the philosophers actually taught.

“In fact, the Stoics, such as Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, managed their feelings about life’s trials through reason,” not repression, Brooks explains. In his Meditations, Marcus Aurelius offers this recommendation for dealing with problems and annoyances: “If it be in thy power, redress what is amiss; if it be not, to what end is it to complain? For nothing should be done but to some certain end.” We can update this advice with modern language to combat our own tendency toward constant grumbling, according to Brooks. “When you are about to complain, subject your complaint to the Stoic test: Can you do something about the situation? If not, then complaining won’t help. If you can, then get on with that (and don’t waste time complaining),” he instructs.

Getting in the habit of asking yourself this question before you start complaining likely won’t be easy, especially if you’ve developed a longstanding negativity habit. You’re likely to need repeated practice to get new neural pathways to fire and wire together. But putting in the reps just may be worth it. Checking your impulse to grumble is likely not only to make you better company, but also improve your mood, your health, and your team’s well-being.

