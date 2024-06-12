Ever Walk Into a Room and Can’t Remember What You’re Doing There? Neuroscience Has a Word for That — and Simple Tricks to Help

I have to admit I am the kind of person who frequently forgets her keys, where she parked the car, or the name of that nice person she met at the party last week. Which is why, as a writer, I am always on the lookout for evidence-based advice and tips on how to strengthen my memory.

I’ve found plenty of them over the years, but what I didn’t realize is all these memory-boosting hacks and techniques were likely solving only half my problem. The two kinds of memory

Not only do I have trouble remembering details of the past (particularly when, like many entrepreneurs, I am juggling a million thoughts at a time), but I am also often guilty of forgetting future commitments.

I’ll space out on a Zoom call I organized a few weeks back, forget the due date for the field trip permission slip, or need to set myself five different reminders to make a deadline. Sometimes I even do the classic move of walking into a room and then forgetting what I am doing there. All of these are examples of forgetting some future plan or obligation, and as I recently learned, this is a whole different form of memory, involving entirely different parts of the brain. Scientists call it prospective memory.

“Memory usually means remembering things that have already happened. But prospective memory is the ability to remember to do something in the future — such as stopping to get milk on the way home from work, calling your mom on her birthday or remembering to take your casserole out of the oven,” explained neuroscientist Sarah Ranskin on The Conversation recently. Prospective memory works differently

Ranskin’s research focuses on understanding how prospective memory works to help those who struggle with it to strengthen their abilities. You can check out Ranskin’s complete post for a deep dive into the science of how we recall future obligations, including a detailed discussion of the different brain regions involved.

But the quick and dirty takeaway is this: Remembering future commitments involves different areas of the brain than remembering past events and facts, but like other forms of memory, our abilities often decrease with age. Research shows other factors like alcohol use, certain conditions like Parkinson’s and MS, and even just being American seem to make problems with prospective memory more likely (science isn’t sure what it is about America that’s bad for our memories). All of which is fascinating, but not really practical. If you, like me, sometimes stand in rooms scratching your head wondering what you came for, can science help?

Four hacks for better prospective memory Sure, answers Ranskin. Her team is working on trainings and exercises to help those with brain injuries, but a happy side effect of this research is hacks to help those of us who are just occasionally ditzy. These include:

Visual imagery. Visual cues have a powerful ability to jog prospective memory. “Make a short recording on your phone or take a photo to remind you where your car is parked. There are also specific apps designed to remind you. Both Remember the Milk and Todoist have free versions,” suggests Ranskin. Or, “if there is an item you don’t want to forget, put it in front of the door so you can’t miss it.”

Routine. Consider using time cues too by always setting future commitment for the same time. “If you have an important daily task, such as homework or exercise, set aside the same time each day for it,” Ranskin writes.

Vocalizing. “In many people, something called implementation of intentions helps,” she reports: “Just say aloud, ‘When situation X arises, I will perform Y.'”

Mime it. For others, moving works better than speaking. “Act out the intention as soon as you decide you want to do it,” instructs Rankin. “So if you want to remember to water your plants when you get home, pantomime doing it. Using the parts of your brain that control your muscles can help strengthen the intention.” Will I look a little batty mumbling to myself about how I am looking for the remote control as I wander around my house? Maybe, but frankly I don’t care. If simple hacks like vocalizing my intentions will help me be a little less forgetful about the future, then I for one am definitely going to give them a try.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.