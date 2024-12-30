Want to Cut Down on Alcohol This Year? Behavioral Science Says This 2-Step Process Is the Best Way to Do It

A new Australian study tested different ways to cut back on alcohol and came up with a clear — and dead simple — winner.

The holiday season is a time of fun, family, togetherness, and, for many of us, a whole lot of booze. Studies show that on average, Americans double their usual alcohol consumption during the holidays. The hard spirits industry makes fully a quarter of its profits between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

No wonder “Dry January” has become increasingly popular. When you wake up after one too many glasses of champagne after yet another holiday party, the idea of resetting your relationship with alcohol can seem particularly urgent. If that scenario sounds familiar to you, what’s the best way to approach drinking less this coming year? Before I get into what the latest science suggests, it’s important to note this advice isn’t meant for everyone. If you’ve tried to get your drinking under control previously and struggled, or if you suspect you’re dealing with alcohol use disorder, definitely seek out professional support, not just articles on the internet. But if you just feel like you’ve overindulged over the holidays and both your mental and physical health might benefit from a more moderate and mindful relationship with alcohol, then behavioral science is here to help. An Australian team recently tested various methods for cutting back on alcohol and found the simple two-step approach that works best.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The latest science on alcohol and cancer risk Before we dig into the study, it’s important to review the latest science on the health harms of alcohol. Alcohol has never been seen as healthy, exactly, but until quite recently doctors weren’t terribly bothered by moderate drinking. Some earlier studies even suggested that light alcohol consumption, particularly of red wine, might even have heart health benefits. But boy has science swung in the other direction lately. A series of large, well-respected studies debunked the connection between the occasional glass of wine and better health outcomes, and furthermore uncovered alarming links between any alcohol consumption at all and increased risk of various types of cancers, including breast and colorectal cancers. “No level of alcohol consumption is safe when it comes to human health,” declared the WHO in January 2023 (but don’t panic: in absolute terms, the increased risk of light drinking is still quite low). These are facts many people remain unaware of.

“51 percent of people — or more than half — do not know that alcohol increases your risk of cancer,” epidemiologist Jane Figueiredo told the New York Times in September. But now you do, a fact you should keep in mind as I explain the new Australian study on the best way to cut down on alcohol. The best way to cut your alcohol consumption To figure out the most effective approach to reducing alcohol consumption, a team of behavioral scientists out of the George Institute for Global Health in Australia tested a variety of different messages and strategies for cutting down your drinking on 8,000 adults over a six-week period.

There was a clear winner in terms of which information helped people reduce their drinking the most. An Australian government PSA highlighting the link between cancer and alcohol had the greatest impact on people’s desire to cut back. But increasing the desire to drink less was only the first half of the intervention. For the cancer-focused messaging to be effective in cutting the amount of alcohol people actually consumed, rather than just generating the desire to drink less, it needed to be paired with practical advice on how to turn good intentions into action. Again, the scientists tested a variety of different strategies for sticking to healthy limits, but one stood out. That dead-simple trick was just instructing people to keep a running tally of every drink they consume.

“We found that pairing information about alcohol and cancer with a particular practical action — counting their drinks — resulted in drinkers reducing the amount of alcohol they consumed,” commented lead author Simone Pettigrew. More resources to help you reduce your drinking The good news about these two steps is that both couldn’t be more straightforward. Information on the cancer risks of alcohol have been blaring from basically every news outlet and government health body for the past year, so choose your most trusted source and have a read. Then, next time you find yourself at an event with alcohol, try to remember what you learned. If the Australian behavioral scientists are right, the truth that alcohol is a proven carcinogen should limit your desire to overindulge. And if you just make a mental note of every drink you consume, you will have a better shot of sticking to your limits.

Science says this simple process is the most effective way to cut back on alcohol. But that doesn’t mean other approaches can’t help too, depending on your personality and circumstances. Here in Inc.com we’ve rounded up healthier ways to unwind that you might swap out for an evening drink, while Harvard Health has a list of other suggestions for cutting back on booze, from apps that assist you to banding together with friends for social support. The best way to cut down on drinking is ultimately whatever works for you. But if you’re looking for a good place to start, perhaps give the two-step Australian process a try.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.