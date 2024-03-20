“If not exactly taboo, crying in men’s sports was once considered a sign of weakness,” Cacciola writes, which is what makes the brothers’ willingness to let the tears flow noteworthy. “With their brand of vulnerability front and center, the message is clear: It is normal and healthy for men to cry.”

Mental health advocates agree. If you’re looking for a full rundown, this long Men’s Health article goes through all the research-backed physical and psychological benefits of crying, but in brief, crying: Helps you process strong emotions and be more resilient in stressful situations

Communicates your feelings viscerally to others, building genuine connection

Pushes you to acknowledge your emotions and deal with underlying conflicts or issues In short, crying makes you stronger, emotionally and physically, not weaker, whether you’re playing in the NFL, building a business, or trying to keep your relationships strong.

Which means the ability to let go and show your emotions is a key skill parents should want to cultivate in all their children, but especially their sons, who are likely to also pick up on older, outdated messages that “real men don’t cry.”

How do you follow in the obviously successful footsteps of Ed and Donna Kelce and teach emotional vulnerability to your sons? Parenting experts have tips. 1. Make time for real connection

Your kids are unlikely to be able to make deep, emotionally vulnerable connections with others when they’re older if they don’t get plenty of practice with you when they’re young. This doesn’t mean anything elaborate or wildly time-consuming. Research shows that “quality time” isn’t about hours and hours together or special activities. Rather, it all comes down to offering your kids periods of your undivided attention where you really listen and engage with whatever they have to say.

In her book To Raise a Boy, Emma Brown offers the example of a father and son who scheduled a regular time for a walk around the block to chat and check in. “Those walks became an anchor to talk about whatever was on his son’s mind,” she explains. 2. Help them name their emotions

Multiple studies by Northeastern University neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett and others show that the richer our emotional vocabulary is — the more words we have to express the various shadings and intensities of our feelings — the better we are at processing them. That’s why parents should help their children, and especially sons, better verbalize their feelings.

As Cara Natterson, a pediatrician and author of Decoding Boys: New Science Behind the Subtle Art of Raising Sons, explains, this means noticing when your child is struggling with big feelings and nudging them to talk about them. “You don’t want to tell them what they’re feeling,” she says. “You’re helping them label it.” It can also be helpful to explicitly praise instances where your child is open about their emotions. You might try saying something like, “When you cry, it shows me you’re sad, and that helps me because I wouldn’t otherwise know that something was upsetting you,” she suggests.

3. Model vulnerability A classic parenting mantra states, “You can’t pass on what you don’t have.” That’s true in the realm of EQ, too. If you’re not willing to show and name your own emotions, how could you ever expect your children to learn to openly express theirs?

This is particularly true of older kids, who are savvy enough to spot gaps between what you say you believe and how you behave. “If you’re super stoic, but you ask your child to be emotional and vulnerable with you, they’re going to hear what you’re saying — and they’re going to be in conflict,” Natterson cautions. 4. Don’t shy away from tough feelings

Relationship research center the Gottman Institute has looked at which parenting approach is most likely to encourage emotional intelligence in kids, and there was a clear winner.

Kids with high EQ generally have parents who don’t encourage them, either verbally or through their behavior, to repress negative emotions or try to distract them from difficult feelings with treats or screens. Instead, they acknowledge troubling feelings and try to coach kids through the experience. Parents who use this approach “value negative emotions, are not impatient with a child’s expression of them, and use emotional experience as an opportunity for bonding by offering guidance,” the Institute reports, noting that “research shows children of parents who emotion coach are physically healthier, do better in school, and get along better with friends.”

5. Teach basic mindfulness tools Emotional intelligence at every age involves not blindly reacting to feelings, but instead learning to pause, assess, and think through your response. There are methods to help guide anyone through that process (this one is backed by decades of Harvard research), but just teaching older kids basic mindfulness practices can be a great place to start.

“You can invite your teens to observe their thoughts, emotions, and sensations–instead of emotionally reacting like a pinball machine to every emotion that comes. To view emotions as if they were looking at a snow globe, noticing how the snow particles can initially swirl and then slowly settle,” psychotherapist Shira Myrow suggests on Goop. “Reassure them that all feelings come and go–and often with great intensity in the moment. But we don’t have to overidentify with any emotion as a permanent state.”

The Kelces may have made emotional intelligence cool, but that’s far from the only reason to encourage these skills in our sons. A towering stack of studies and the testimony of super successful people show EQ helps us succeed in life and work and build strong, nurturing relationships. These are outcomes we all want for our kids. And these simple EQ-boosting parenting practices make them more likely. Editor’s note: A previous version of the story mistakenly noted that Lisa Feldman Barrett is at Northwestern University.

