What Do the Candidates Need to Do to Win Tonight’s Presidential Debate? Aristotle’s 2,500-Year-Old Answer Is Still the Best

The ancient Greeks’ three-part persuasion formula is still the best standard for judging the effectiveness of any speaker.

With a high-stakes presidential debate coming up tonight, political pundits of all stripes are weighing in on what the candidates should do to win over the American people. But there is one unexpected but useful authority you might want to consult who definitely won’t be appearing on Fox or CNN–Aristotle.

More than 2,000 years ago, ancient Greek thinkers–including, most famously, Aristotle in his The Art of Rhetoric–laid out the three-part secret to truly effective public speaking. It’s still an excellent framework for those looking to judge whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris (or any speaker, really) has made an effective case. The best public speaking advice is also the oldest.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I’ve written about a lot of public speaking tricks, tips, and frameworks over the years, but among my favorites is the ancient Greeks’ three-part recipe for effective persuasion. You can get all the details on how and why you should include ethos, logos, and pathos when you aim to persuade in public here, but in essence Aristotle and other Greek thinkers insisted that to be effective every speaker needs: Ethos, or the authority to speak on a topic. This means using stories and examples to establish you are trustworthy and know what you’re talking about.

Logos, or a rational argument. To be an effective persuader, you need to logically lead your audience to your point of view through anecdotes and evidence–even ancient Greek teachers reminded their students, “Show, don’t tell.” Pathos, or the final ingredient for a spellbinding speech, is a judicious sprinkling of emotion–not too little, not too much.

This framework isn’t just useful if you want to pass Western Civ. 101. It can also help you judge the effectiveness of any speaker, as well as fine-tune your own presentations and public appearances as an entrepreneur. Ethos, logos, and pathos in practice.

We often recognize effective public speaking by gut instinct. But to get a clearer sense of how a speaker is able to effectively move you, it helps to get a sense of how these three elements play out in practice. Richard Toye, a professor of history at the University of Exeter, recently broke down how many of the speeches at the Democratic National Convention a few weeks back utilized Aristotle’s framework. You can click through to see his analysis of what parts of Bill Clinton’s or Pete Buttigieg’s speeches were most effective, but let’s take a moment to see how ethos, logos, and pathos worked in Harris’s big address accepting the nomination.

Ethos: Harris established her bona fides to talk about the struggles of American families by sharing her own biography, including her parent’s divorce, her many moves around the country as a child, and her mother’s financial difficulties as a single mom. She also underlined her ability to make a difference in their lives by sharing details from her time as a prosecutor. “Every day in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and I said five words: Kamala Harris for the people,” she declares. “For my entire career, I’ve only had one client: the people.” With these words, Harris aims to show she understands Americans’ difficulties and has the values and abilities to help. She’s saying she has, in other words, the ethos required to be president. Logos: Harris then moves on to argue that the consequences of re-electing Trump would be dire. She doesn’t rely on generalities, but instead links together a series of facts, from Trump’s legal troubles to his election denial to his own words on punishing political enemies, to lead listeners toward this conclusion. This is the fact-based argumentation of logos. And she closes her case with a nifty bit of rhetorical symmetry underlining the conclusion that, hopefully, she’s led her audience to believe: “The only client he ever had is himself.” Pathos: The defining emotion of Harris’s campaign so far has been joy, and she made sure to sprinkle moments of hope and optimism throughout her speech. She wraps up by pointing out that her opponent is always talking about how terrible everything is, but she looks forward with positivity, urging listeners to “write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

Love or loathe Harris’s political program, she clearly included all three essential ingredients for an effective sales pitch for her vision of America. You can check out the whole speech here if you want to see for yourself.

Look for these 3 elements in any speech The above is a backward-looking analysis, but you can use this framework just as well in real-time to take apart whether any argument is effective, including at tonight’s debate.

Do you think the speaker has ethos, or the standing and credibility to talk about a subject? Have they convinced you their values are aligned with yours and they have the knowledge and skills to do what they say they will do?

Have they used the power of logos to lead you to agree with their arguments about the issues? Do their ideas link up one to the other rationally? Are they supported by evidence? And finally, has the speaker used pathos to give you the feels without making you feel manipulated by emotion?

If you’re watching the debate tonight, you can ask these questions about Trump or Harris to judge their performance. But you can use them for any kind of public speaking in business and life, too. More than 2,500 years of evidence suggests that, if an argument checks these three ancient boxes, it is far more likely to be effective at moving its intended audience.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.