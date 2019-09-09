Thinking of moving to a new city? There's a whole cottage industry out there that wants to help. From government bodies like the U.N to media outlets like Monocle to companies like Mercer, a host of organizations churn out list after list of 'best cities' ranking the world's metropolitan areas on whether their good for families, entrepreneurs, college grads, those in search of livability, etc.

These lists make great fodder for media outlets like this one and fun reading for those with restless feet, but there's one huge problem with them: experts insist they're total bunk.

Most livable for whom exactly?

Take the latest list for example. The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of most livable cities just came out and, surprising absolutely no one, Vienna tops the list, followed by several other frequent flyers on these lists like Vancouver and Melbourne. Swiss and Nordic cities are other perennial top picks. (American cities, which are relatively low in safety and infrastructure, usually appear further down the lists, and those that do appear -- like Pittsburgh and Honolulu -- can be unexpected.)

Don't get me wrong, I've been to a fair number of these places and they are lovely cities. If someone offers you a free ticket to Vienna, jump at the chance to visit. But you might also notice a certain sameness to these choices. They're all relatively small cities located in wealthy regions. They're low on chaos and high in chic boutiques.

That uniformity prompts plenty of questions from experts: Is this really what we should be celebrating in cities? Is it what makes them great places to live? Who exactly are these places livable for, and who is excluded from them?

While city rankings sell themselves as objective and data-driven, "they nonetheless represent a worldview taken from a highly specific angle, one that is full of scarcely acknowledged assumptions about who the imaginary citizen they address is," Fergus O'Sullivan points out on urbanist blog CityLab. To put it bluntly, these lists rank which cities are best for rich people, while appearing to be ranking which cities are best for everybody.

"They assess, broadly, how much potential a city possesses when seen from a privileged point of view: that of a straight, affluent, mobile, and probably white couple who works in something akin to upper management and has children. Remove even one of those characteristics from the equation and the results often seem way off the mark," O'Sullivan continues.

Livable but lifeless

But just being exclusive and not transparent about it isn't the only issue with such lists. Even if you're the type of well-off family they speak to, there are reasons you might not want to move to Zurich or Vienna. Again bluntly, that reason is boredom.

"What makes for great cities in history are not measurements of safety, sanitation or homogeneity but economic growth, cultural diversity and social dynamism. A great city, as Rene Descartes wrote of 17th century Amsterdam, should be 'an inventory of the possible,'" notes Joel Kotkin, an urban studies professor and another ranking critic.

Vienna might be tidy. It might have good opera. But it is also not the most energetic place. Don't at least a significant subset of people want to live in a place buzzing with change, experimentation, and diversity? These qualities might make the and the buses a few minutes late sometimes, but there are plenty of families out there who would trade Swiss timepiece precision for a little excitement and zhuzh.

Or as O'Sullivan puts it about another frequently honored city, "Trim, tidy, and functional, Zurich manages to be much less boring than you'd think, while still being boring."

How to actually choose where to live

The bottom line truth, of course, is that no ranking can tell you where to live because the right city for you depends on a host of personal variables and values. I love Athens and am lukewarm on London. You might be the opposite.

But that doesn't mean lists can't do a better job of guiding people to consider more meaningful criteria when comparing places to settle down. Plenty of research has been done on what makes the populations of certain cities uniquely happy and satisfied with life, and the factors identified have little to do with cuteness and predictability.

What seems to make a city actually happiness-inducing is a vibrant downtown and good public transportation that nudge residents to get out of the house, stay active, and interact with their neighbors. A decent social safety net so people don't live in fear of impoverishment or worry about opportunities for their kids also helps a great deal, as does a local ethos that focuses on quality of life rather than endless striving.

As another pair of urbanists have argued on The Conversation, rankings could take into account more of these sorts of factors, weighing "a broader set of data points including access to public transport and jobs, gender discrimination, housing affordability, democratic participation, inclusion, public space and environmental resilience."

Until they do though, you should probably ignore them. That is unless you want a rich, uniform, staid city with lots of museums. Because that's what tends to top these lists.