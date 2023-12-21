World’s Happiest Country Finland Offered a Master Class on How to Be Happy. These Are the 3 Biggest Takeaways

They are all great, science-backed tips for how to be a bit happier. But some Finns claim the real secret to their happiness is something else entirely.

Every year March rolls around, the snows begin to melt, the birds begin to chirp, college basketball mania reaches fever pitch, and, just as regularly, Finland is crowned the world’s happiest country. For four years now, the Nordic nation has topped the annual international ranking, having appeared among the very best performers for years before that.

And each year, journalists and commentators rush to explain why such a snowy, remote place beats out every other nation on earth in the happiness stakes. Last time around, the Finns apparently thought they should probably just answer the question themselves (and no doubt drum up some good publicity for their country in the process).

Visit Finland, the country’s tourism board, set up an all-expenses-paid masterclass to teach ten lucky winners the secrets of Finnish happiness over the course of four days at a local resort. One of the participants has just spilled all he learned to Business Insider. First, I’ll tell curious entrepreneurs what the Masterclass told the outside world was key to the national good mood. Then, I’ll tell you the very important factor many Finns think they left out. 1. Connection with nature

Class participant Akso Heart tells BI his first big takeaway from the course was Finland’s close relationship to nature. “Living in London, I felt disconnected from nature. In a big city, you’re not connected to that natural environment, so there was something so calming and quiet about meditating in a forest or just being silent. It makes you think retrospectively, which we don’t normally get opportunities to do,” he reports. The positive effects of nature on people’s mood is probably some of the best-supported happiness advice out there. Study after study after study shows time spent outdoors (or even just near a potted plant, as University of Melbourne researchers discovered in 2015) can have quite large impacts on people’s mental and physical health. That’s why “biophilic” design is a big trend, and why famously frugal Amazon splashed out on 40,000 plants for its new Seattle offices. The Finns are almost certainly on to something here.

2. Community “One day, we even went foraging and fishing ourselves in a remote area with one of the instructors,” recalls Heart (see the tip about connection to nature above). “In a sense, you’re producing food for a whole community, however big that is, and that feels good. It’s a way of feeling like you’re giving back to your community.”

If the fact that people do better when they feel connected to nature is uncontroversial, the fact that people do better when they feel connected to others is undeniable. The link between good mental and even physical health and community feeling has been documented by another towering stack of studies (and been commented on by psychologist Susan Pinker in her book The Village Effect). The Finns are clearly two for two here. 3. Simplicity

Here, Americans’ sense of what brings happiness starts to diverge a bit from the average Finn’s. While few people in any country would argue against nature and community, here in the U.S. simplicity is not our strong suit. According to Heart, in Finland a more stripped-back approach to life is valued higher.

“One of the people running a session gave us a wilderness guide and showed us how he lived remotely with only a very basic old phone. He had taken everything back to basics but seemed very content with his life,” Heart observes. This flip phone enthusiast would find plenty of support in all the science documenting the mental health dangers of materialism. The secret to Finnish happiness they don’t talk about

Heart certainly seems to have had a fun few days exploring the beautiful Finnish countryside, and the insights he took back with him are all likely to make him a bit happier according to science and common sense. Most of us could benefit from a friendly Finnish reminder to enjoy nature, connect with our neighbors, and accept that more is sometimes less. But is this sensible advice the whole story when it comes to Finland’s domination of the world happiness rankings? Not according to the skeptical Finns who grumble in the media every year after the rankings come out.

But these critical voices also point out something else very relevant to the discussion: what many people mean by happiness is likely not what Finns mean when they report themselves as happy. “Reserved and melancholy,” Finns are not a jolly bunch, claims Finnish sociology professor Jukka Savolainen in Slate. “If happiness were measured in smiles, Finnish people would be among the most miserable in the world,” he insists. So if Finns aren’t full of gaiety and light, why does their country constantly top happiness rankings? Because, Savolainen points out, happiness in these surveys is measured by the gap between people’s expectations for life and their actual day-to-day existence. The smaller that gap, the happier the country. Because of this formula, you can raise your happiness score two ways: by being more satisfied, or by lowering your expectations. Savolainen suspects that what these surveys actually capture are Finns’ low expectations.

“The Nordic countries are united in their embrace of curbed aspirations for the best possible life. This mentality is famously captured in the Law of Jante — a set of commandments believed to capture something essential about the Nordic disposition,” he explains. They include: “You’re not to think you are anything special” and “You’re not to imagine yourself better than we are.” Which, as Savolainen points out, is pretty much the opposite of America’s endless pursuit of personal and national exceptionalism. It all comes down to gratitude

So, take the Finnish masterclass’s exhortations to get out in nature and serve your community with a hefty grain of salt. These may be excellent ways to marginally raise your well-being, but their benefits are likely to be swamped by the negative effects of out-of-control aspirations or inflated self-regard. The real Finnish secret to happiness may be learning to be content — grateful, even — when you have the basics covered.

Or, as another Finnish professor, Arto O. Salonen, said when he summed up his country’s approach in the New York Times, “when you know what is enough, you are happy.” That may be the real happiness secret the Nordic nations have to teach ours.

