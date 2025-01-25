4 Mistakes CEOs Are Making When It Comes to Productivity

Renewed optimism surrounds the economy as 2025 begins—a sizable shift following the past several years of uncertainty. In the Q4 2024 Vistage CEO Confidence Index survey of small and midsize business CEOs, 55 percent of respondents said they anticipate economic improvement in the coming year, a significant increase from just 32 percent in Q3.

As confidence soars, so do many other indicators, kicking off the long-awaited growth cycle of 2025. This will likely ignite an increasingly competitive job market, making it more challenging for employers to find the staff to operate at full capacity. About two-thirds of CEOs surveyed plan to increase headcount in the year ahead—levels reminiscent of the pre-Covid talent wars of 2017 and 2018. Cue the increased need for productivity to maximize talent amid an increasingly difficult-to-hire landscape and keep up with rising demand. Just over a third of CEOs surveyed have improved the productivity of their workforce by turning to such strategies as investing in AI and streamlining processes. However, the other two-thirds are still not seeing productivity gains. Here are four of the most significant hindrances leaders face when it comes to unleashing their organization’s productivity. 1. Talent gaps and shortages Employers already struggle to find, hire, and retain people with the necessary skills or technical knowledge. As the job market heats up, retention rates are expected to begin falling, creating even more significant productivity dips and talent gaps, especially for organizations unable to fill open roles immediately. As employees stretch to take on the workloads of colleagues who quit, employers risk burnout and even bigger hits to retention and productivity.

2. Slow digital adoption Organizations have already spent significant amounts on technology that has not been fully adopted, leveraged, or used. This hesitation hampers digital transformation and its ability to level the playing field between large and small companies. For organizations already lagging, AI is yet another roadblock. But, if leveraged thoughtfully, AI can dramatically enhance productivity by providing employees with the tools, training, and skills to perform their roles even more effectively. As businesses grow with the rising tide of economic growth, this AI-driven productivity boost will help employees handle larger workloads without burnout and allow them to focus on more meaningful work. 3. Hybrid work Hybrid work became essential during the pandemic, but some organizations are moving away from hybrid models. In the current Zoom or Teams environment, communication, collaboration, and innovation can suffer due to a lack of in-person interactions. Employees miss out on spontaneous “water cooler” conversations and sitting together in a room, rolling up their sleeves to solve a problem together. However, the true root of this problem lies in an organization’s failure to train managers adequately. Managers should understand the purpose and value of in-person and at-home days and be empowered to make schedules that work best for their specific teams. For instance, brainstorming sessions should occur during in-office days, while solo tasks are better suited for remote days. A better approach to scheduling can unlock the best aspects of hybrid work for improved outcomes.

4. Training An inability to effectively train and develop employees is a major drag on productivity. It also accentuates the talent gaps and shortages cited above, as training programs have been linked with increased retention and making employees feel more connected to their organization. In today’s world, employees need more training than ever to leverage the latest technologies, tools, and applications. Further, managers face unprecedented challenges when managing a mix of in-person and remote employees. Without proper training, this responsibility can quickly become an added burden or struggle, compounding productivity issues and making it harder for managers to track success. Employees of all levels need regular, custom training to optimize the quickly evolving workforce. As economic optimism increases and the labor market reignites, leaders must ensure they are best positioned for growth. As new technologies like AI and automation become mainstream, leaders have many new ways to unlock never-before-seen productivity levels. Those who start 2025 with a bang by proactively facing the roadblocks holding them back from maximizing organizational productivity will have a leg up when the growth cycle picks up.

