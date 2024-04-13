Economists have forecasted the potential of a long, deep, and far-reaching global Great Depression starting in 2030. Meanwhile, the baby boomer generation hit peak 65 in 2024, resulting in an influx of key leadership retirements. With this possibility looming on the horizon, it’s no surprise that 23 percent of CEOs are planning to exit their business, according to Q3 2023 Vistage CEO Confidence Index. Of those, more than half plan to do so within the next five years.

Whether you’re planning your exit or sale, or simply forecasting the next five years of business, organizations should always have a succession plan ready. This is a broad, comprehensive strategy focused on ensuring continuous operations and strategic leadership development. It requires a variety of facets and considerations, including an exit plan–which is a strategy created to facilitate the transition between the current and incoming CEO. An exit plan becomes particularly critical when an exit is imminent, but it’s always relevant.

When not executed well, a transition can have dire effects across an organization. However, a strategically executed exit plan can create seamless continuity, and ensure the new leader is positioned to sustain growth and achieve success. It can also increase retention, maintain productivity, and eliminate potential vulnerabilities. To optimize an exit plan, leaders should consider four factors, in the following order.

1. Timeline The further in advance a leader can begin to plot their transition, the better. What activities are required six months out are, of course, much more expedited than when a leader is first considering their retirement. Either way, leaders should have a plan detailing when they will need to identify their successor and how long they will need to offboard. The timeline should factor in whether the new leader will be an internal promotion, which will require some degree of training and development, or an external hire, which will require a search and onboarding process.

2. Communication strategy Next up, leaders must begin to consider their plan for communicating this news throughout the organization. The changing of leaders can be unsettling; employees may feel anxious about the unknown of starting over with a new leader. How the news is communicated–both in terms of the existing leader leaving and the new leader coming in–is a very delicate matter. It’s critical to already have thought of answers to anticipated employee questions–each contributor, regardless of level or title, should know how this change will impact them and their role.

3. Knowledge transfer Once the transition is initiated, there is a lot of work to be done. Leaders are charged with helping their predecessor understand the organization as it stands today–challenges, opportunities, weaknesses, strengths, and assimilate to the organization’s culture. While the new leader may ultimately determine they want to make changes, it is the current leader’s job to help establish some degree of continuity. Some leaders stay on as a board member or in an advisory role for some time after leaving to help oversee a smooth transition.

4. Personal plan While leaders are often very busy planning out this transition, it’s important that they also take pause and build in time for them to fine-tune their next steps. Some may find it helpful to build in a time for reflection before making any big decisions post-exit. As the Baby Boomer generation begins to leave the workplace at historic levels, many may be grappling with whether they are ready to dive into retirement head-first, or whether they prefer to consult part-time, mentor, or join advisory boards. Either way, it’s important for leaders to contemplate their next move, just as much as they consider the future of their company.

Done poorly, transitions leave an organization rudderless, hinging upon a new leader to come in and try to establish some sense of culture. They can break down trust and result in a mass exodus. An exit plan is a mission-critical consideration with the power to ramp the company up for its next chapter and create a lasting legacy. Every leader should remember that a transition isn’t complete at 5:00 p.m. on the leader’s last day–it’s only final once the organization is smoothly moving in the right direction under new leadership.

