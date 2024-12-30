This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

Economists have predicted 2025 will usher in a new growth cycle, presenting a pivotal moment for businesses to seize the opportunity to expand and thrive. However, success will not be determined by strategy or timing alone—it will depend on the people within the organization. For small-to-midsize businesses or SMBs—where every employee plays a crucial role—the first 90 days of the year are make-or-break for engaging and retaining top talent. Putting people at the forefront is key to building the momentum needed to capitalize on growth opportunities in the year ahead and beyond. The importance of engaging and retaining top talent. Top talent is the driving force behind innovation, productivity, and growth. For SMBs, losing even one key contributor can disrupt progress, morale, and culture, often leading to costly setbacks. High-performing employees bring creativity and expertise that can be difficult to replace, especially when resources are limited. As workplace demands shift and employee expectations evolve, retaining these valuable team members is becoming more challenging. Today’s employees seek more than just competitive pay—they want meaningful work, growth opportunities, and a work environment where they feel valued. Retention also plays a critical role in slowing workforce velocity, or the rate at which people join and leave an organization. If a company can not keep talent, no matter how aggressively they approach hiring, they will always fall behind in the long run.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

For business leaders, the subsequent task is clear: Organizations must turn talent retention into a strategic advantage to remain competitive. Leaders who focus on creating an environment where employees feel supported and motivated will keep top performers engaged and ensure their businesses are ready to maximize opportunities as the growth cycle accelerates in 2025. Strategies to improve employee engagement. A key driver of productivity is employee engagement. When employees are engaged, they are more motivated, proactive, and perform better. Employee engagement begins with building a strong, inclusive culture where workers feel connected to the company’s mission, vision, and values. Celebrating big and small achievements reinforces a shared purpose and boosts team morale. Professional development also plays a key role in engagement. Continuous training, upskilling opportunities, and clear career paths enhance employees’ skills and highlight potential for advancement. When employees see opportunities for growth, they’re more likely to stay engaged and align their personal goals with organizational objectives.

Communication is the glue that holds engagement strategies together: Open feedback channels and regular check-ins with leadership foster trust and transparency. Transparent leadership creates an environment where employees feel safe to share ideas and challenges, leading to stronger problem-solving and more collaborative work. Strategies to increase retention of high-performing talent. Retention is an undeniable priority for organizations. Keeping top talent on staff starts with alignment. Clear objectives should be defined for the year ahead, outlining how each person’s role contributes to achieving overarching company goals. Collaborative goal-setting strengthens the bond between employee and company, ensuring everyone understands their responsibilities and feels accountable for the organization’s success. Beyond alignment, enhancing the employee experience is crucial for retention. Competitive compensation and benefits are the starting point, but they must be complemented by flexible work policies, work-life balance initiatives, and access to the tools and resources employees need to do their jobs well. Remote or hybrid work options, parental and caregiver support, flexible time off, and strong health benefits can significantly improve job satisfaction and loyalty. These factors demonstrate a commitment to employee well-being, which extends well beyond just a paycheck.

Recognition and rewards for achievements are also vital to keeping top performers motivated. Regularly acknowledging contributions—whether through formal awards, bonuses, or simple verbal recognition—reinforces the value employees bring to the organization. This not only drives individual motivation but also boosts overall team morale, ensuring all staff feel appreciated. Managing potential burnout. As businesses focus on growth, it’s important to note the pace of work often accelerates in tandem. An extensive rate of growth without consideration for employee well-being can lead to burnout. To prevent this, leaders must recognize the signs of burnout early and take proactive measures to address it. Adjusting workloads, providing support, and encouraging employees to take necessary breaks are all ways to safeguard their well-being. Equally important is pacing initiatives thoughtfully. Leaders must focus on sustainable growth, ensuring that teams are not overloaded with too many competing demands. When employers push too hard or too fast, it can lead to fatigue, disengagement, and ultimately, turnover. A balanced approach, where initiatives are spaced out and teams are given the time and resources they need, allows employees to stay focused and productive without sacrificing their health or morale.

Building a foundation for sustained growth in 2025. Long-term strategies for nurturing talent and building organizational resilience are essential for driving sustainable growth and maintaining a competitive edge. By preparing now for both the opportunities and challenges ahead, organizations can position themselves to withstand change and also use it as a springboard for progress. The first 90 days of 2025 will be pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the year. Leaders who prioritize engaging and retaining their top talent during this period will set the stage for lasting success. Through cultivating a strong company culture, aligning teams with strategic goals, and investing in employee development, businesses can create the momentum needed to drive innovation and growth—not just through the first quarter but for years to come. People are the linchpin to an organization’s success and will be a differentiator when the next growth cycle gains steam.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.