Banning TikTok Is Not Going to Save America’s Youth

I’m just the messenger here but those precious young minds are already made up.

By the time you read this, TikTok might be gone or it might be thriving. That’s the roller coaster that TikTokers have been riding these last few weeks.

One thing is for sure. America’s youth hates America’s old farts now…even more than before, I guess. That link is to a New York Post article (I know! I’m a former New Yorker and the Post is a guilty pleasure), reporting on and definitely kind of mocking America’s youth as they spit their anger at the Supreme Court and the rest of America’s crusty establishment for pushing through the TikTok ban. But this level of vitriol is about more than just the loss of an entertainment channel. The kids see TikTok as a community, a “safe place,” hell, even a business channel for “influencers” and small business owners alike.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Hey. Old farts. You just destroyed all that. Hope you’re happy! Actually, they don’t hope you’re happy The Post, in a rare show of discretion, didn’t even begin to scratch the surface of some of the more unhinged and even violent responses to the ban. The tone of those responses, from the sublime to the scary, reminded me of the behavior of dopesick addicts trying to get clean—the rage, the desperation, the frustration that bubbles up from the pain, the hopelessness, and the general chemical reckoning happening in the body.

It occurred to me, if you break down all the bs on either side of the TikTok argument ban, you get the sense that the intent to save the kids from that alleged addiction is exactly what made the momentum to push through this ban possible. But it’s not going to work. We’re not going to save the attention span of America’s youth—and thus their productive future—by banning TikTok. Here’s why we tried it and why it’ll fail.

The “real reason” for the TikTok ban A couple weeks ago, I wrote a column debating the TikTok ban, a very logical, sensible breakdown of what was at stake and why the ban may or may not happen, and what the reasons were, and whether or not those reasons were valid. Much like that last sentence, it was deep but it also left a lot of room for the reader to think. No one read it.

At the end of that column, I made a point of throwing my hands up and declaring that while I did believe TikTok would be banned, I wasn’t sure why and if it was the right thing to do. But I also said this. I sure as hell didn’t mind a ban happening. Because I hate TikTok for the same reason most people who hate TikTok, hate TikTok: We see the perpetual reduction in the American attention span that’s been happening since settlers entertained themselves by staring into the fire, and we see zero rapidly approaching. Then comes the zombie apocalypse.

Personally, I need that not to happen. If you didn’t have an attention span longer than seven seconds, well, you already stopped reading this after the first fart joke. I need critical thinkers to read my posts and learn something so I can pay my bills. So my selfish take on the ban is—yeah, whatever the reason, let’s ban that shit. The whole thing is backfiring Like me, America’s old farts just want to be able to get their kids to show up for work. Or, you know, at least nod in the affirmative when they’re hungry.

Side note: In my mind, “old fart” happens at about 65 or 70 years old. And I’ve always thought this, since I was a youth myself. Today’s youth pegs “old fart” at about 30. It’s like a weird social media version of Logan’s Run. Anyway, the general public that needed to be persuaded to allow the ban to move forward really doesn’t care about China’s covert data gathering. They should, but, you know, inflation and layoffs and AI and more pressing issues tend to get in the way. So the battle to save America’s attention span opened up the door to push the ban through. But it isn’t working.

As anyone who wasn’t an old fart was predicting, the kids will just bury themselves in Instagram or YouTube (if they have to), or some other Chinese app that the old farts haven’t heard of yet and then when that gets banned they’ll hop to the next one. It’s already too late, old farts. The kids are all marching, Pied Piper style. to whatever safe place the infinite scroll leads. And it’s your fault.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.