This Is Why You Secretly Hate Your Business

Business isn’t all spreadsheets and quarterly forecasts.

I say that and people nod their heads, and then they go right back to their spreadsheets and quarterly forecasts.

Look, I don’t want to get all karma and self-care on you, but business isn’t all coding and testing either. It’s not all deals and quotas. I’ve been doing this a long time now, so allow me to impart some old-folk straight talk on you, because this is truly one of the real business lessons I learned, and later than I would have liked.

If you’re unhappy and unsatisfied in business, there could be a million reasons for that, some of them out of your control and unavoidable, some of them small and nagging and unfixable. But there is one common thread I see in 99 percent of unhappy and unsatisfied people.

And it has an easy fix. You Can’t “Outwork Everyone”

Let’s get something straight first. This isn’t a motivational piece. There are a million motivational speeches that are built on the foundation that you’re going to succeed and find happiness because you’re going to outwork everyone.

I mean, I’m all for hard work, but this is where I separate myself from that. Because what I’m suggesting isn’t motivational advice, or self-care, or even work-life balance. I know those things help. I just don’t know how much. But I do know this.

You can’t outwork everyone. You just can’t. But here’s why that’s an easy sell.

Anyone who wants a greater return on the hand they’re dealt in life will approach almost everything they do, especially their vocation, with a mix of ambition and energy and persistence. In the real world, this creates an upward spiral, like a wave, around their efforts.

A new opportunity comes in. A potential windfall starts to take shape. A long string of hard work starts to bear fruit. The spiral forms. We try to ride that spiral up, but it’s like riding a bull. No matter how good we are, no matter how hard we work, no matter how many catalysts break our way, we’re gonna get thrown off. And usually way before we think it’ll happen.

So we get up, we shake it off, and we ride again.

Here’s the fix. Get off the damn bull. All Science, No Philosophy

That’s a quote from the brilliant Martha Coolidge-directed 1985 film “Real Genius.” I’m very proud that my son just snuck it into his college application essay without my guidance. The context is almost immaterial. It’s about smart people and results and pressure. The lead-up to the quote is:

“He loved solving problems, he loved coming up with the answers. But he thought that the answers were the answers for everything.”

Spreadsheets, forecasts, code, deals – these aren’t the answers for everything. If you want to go watch that movie, I’ll excuse you from reading the rest of this column, because some people are better with visuals and I’m telling you it’s the perfect encapsulation of what people miss on the road to success and happiness, including the potential pitfalls of the fix.

But if you’re still here, I’m gonna sum it up in a few more paragraphs for you. And it’ll be almost as fun. You Gotta Come Get It, It’s Your Life Go Live It

I’m not giving you the sources of the rest of these quotes, but if you put those sources in the comments you’ll make my day. Don’t cheat.

Anyway, here’s how I learned that I need to live my life. I am not a writer, but I’ve been writing for decades. I’m good at it because I do things, usually super cool work things, and then I write about why I did them, how I did them, and what I think about the field I’m playing in and how that relates to you understanding your playing field a little bit better

I could probably be a better writer if I spent a lot more time actually working on the craft of writing and the business of publishing. I mean, I can string words together pretty good, but I’ll be the first to tell you that there are a ton more people that make better with the writing than me.

Also, I love writing. It makes me incredibly happy. I’d do it full time in a heartbeat. Actually, no, I wouldn’t. Let me continue.

I would definitely be a more successful business guy if I put everything I had into that. But by more successful, I only mean rich, and only rich with money.

Also, writing most definitely gets in the way of the pursuit of riches. Especially the way I write, where I try to poke several bears in one column (and won’t you please join my email list to get notified when I poke). Anyway, the truth is, I could give up one or the other tomorrow. But I don’t. Because either way, it would lead to failure and unhappiness. I’d either be rich and a robot for a little while until greed brought everything down, or I’d be happy and boring for a little while until people stopped reading my navel-gazing.

I Am Superman, And I Can Do Anything Now here’s the dirty secret, the kind you guys read me for. It’s the secret people don’t talk about, because they don’t want you figuring it out. But it’s such an easy fix.

When done right, living your life is, like, 90 percent of your job.

Here’s where this starts to blur motivational, so I’m trusting you to keep this concrete for me. I’m Not Like This Because I’m In Van Halen

I’m in Van Halen because I’m like this. This is not goofing off. This is not self-care. This is self-improvement.

In a business context, it’s about being the leader you want to work for, and the employee you want to work with, and the customer who loves what you do.

And you can’t be any of this staring at spreadsheets or coding or closing deals all day. In a personal context, it’s about living what you do and creating a vocation out of your job. And if you can’t do that or don’t want to, it’s about changing either your life or your job or both for the better. Throw everything you have into that. Ride that bull for a while.

Take the risk. Live your life. Have fun doing it. Create a managed state of self-confidence that’s going to allow you to succeed even when you fail, and be happy every time you get thrown off the bull.

