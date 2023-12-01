Everyone Tells Founders What They Should Do. Everyone Is All Wrong

The list of people you should listen to is probably a list of one

I know why you’re here. The first part of the title caught your eye.

If you’ve ever started a business — and it doesn’t matter if you started your very first business yesterday or you’ve founded a dozen companies over decades — you know that almost immediately after you decided to make a serious run at your business idea, someone was standing over your shoulder and telling you what you really should do to make it successful.

And yes, there is an entire industry of folks dedicated to telling you what you really should do to make your startup successful. There are advisers and mentors and incubators and accelerators and investors and on and on and on. Now, I also know that you’ve read this far because you secretly hope the second part of the title is true. It is.

And just so I don’t get accused of clickbait, I’m not here to trash advisers and incubators and investors. I’m here to trash your friends. Your acquaintances. Your colleagues. Your uncle who ran that restaurant for ages. Your mom’s friend who did Rodan + Fields for a bit in the aughts.

Oh, and also most of those advisers, incubators, and investors. Because they’re all wrong about what it’s going to take to make your startup successful.

Make Me a Bicycle, Clown! I recently started posting videos — short, fun reads of these very posts — because I realized my writing is rooted as much in the delivery of the words as it is in the quality of the content. Anyway, the project itself is immaterial. It’s what comes next that relates to you and your startup because the same kind of thing happens to me and my startups. Every time.

Gotta friend. Known him forever. I love him. To death. He is smart and creative and also business-minded, but most importantly, he has always wanted the best for me.

And as I write that last sentence, I realize how rare it is in life to be able to write the end of that sentence. His reaction to my first video was kudos, of course. And then, in a way that I’m sure was fueled by his excitement for me and his innate knowledge of what it takes to be successful as a creator, he advised me to flip my camera to portrait, add captions, edit the video into bite-size clips, and “Tik Tok the shit out this.”

The thing is, I’d rather stab my brain through my eyeball than amp up the volume on my way-too-inside jokes and way-too-subtle histrionics in the name of turning content I really believe in into words that exist only as the meaningless connective tissue between the making of clown faces that gets me known the world over by my handle.

The other thing is, he’s 100 percent right. Do What the Successful People Do or Die

I know exactly where the video thing is likely to end up. I’ll get a handful of views and a subscriber or two and then I’ll get skeptical of conjuring all my subtle energy into shooting a video that’s going to be watched only by my mom. She’s already a subscriber.

But the reason I’m doing the videos at all is because that’s only the likely outcome, not the definite outcome. Like Dr. Strange in Infinity War, I’ve seen all 14,000,605 possible outcomes of the video project and I’m betting everything on the one that people appreciate for its subtle delivery and buried jokes, which are just there to get them to think about the content, which I hope will make them a little bit smarter about their business.

Maybe stop listening to other people and go with their gut. See, it all ties together.

So yes, I know the alternative is to dance like a monkey and wave my jazz hands while screaming about product market fit. And I’m actually doing that, just in a different way. I probably could do all the optimizing of both personality and delivery that would put me on that Mr. Beast level of YouTubery.

Well, no I couldn’t. Look at me. But my point is that I started the video project to fill a gap, not to dump a little more shit on the already massive shitpile.

The Gap Is Why You Started Your Business Let me state, for the record, that I am absolutely not against anyone starting their own business in any way for any reason. If you want to follow someone else’s model for some side cash or just to get out from under the crushing weight of the working world for a few hours a day, freaking go for it with my blessing.

That said, if you want to be an entrepreneur, you need to stop listening to what everyone says you should do.

I know. They’re trying to be helpful. They’re just telling you what they see. They’re describing what everyone who is successful at something “like” what you’re trying to do has already done. And I have “like” in quotes because it could be “a lot like” or it could be “not even remotely the same but maybe a little like,” and you don’t have time to make that judgment call. This is why I don’t do advice flyovers of specific businesses. If I have you for 10 minutes, as I do with an article or a video, I stick with the generic, because my advice is usually 100 percent different from everyone else’s, rooted in the experience of doing something no one has ever done before, instead of ivory tower thinking or reading something in an article that one time. I do specific one-on-one only when I’m being paid for my time, and thus can spend a lot of time thinking about and working with the startup to bring my experience to bear properly.

Your friends, acquaintances, and relatives usually aren’t working with you this way. And those advisers, incubators, and investors who are concerned only with the size of their portfolio, the length of their track record, or the likelihood of their return — those folks are in the same boat.

Not your boat. They’re chasing their own success. Not yours. Know What Success Means to You

All right. Here’s where I bring it all together. Q: How do you know when someone is 100 percent right but their advice is 100 percent wrong for the success of your startup?

A: When you know what success for your startup really means.

I started being able to identify what and who to listen to when I came to terms with the type of entrepreneur I am. For me, it’s about making something I’m proud of, something that can deliver more value than cost and can exist on its own. It’s not about winning or numbers or fame or whatever. Thus, in almost every case where I’ve taken the advice because the advice was 100 percent spot on about what I was doing but 100 percent wrong about how I was trying to do it, I’ve wound up stunting the growth of my business.

Now that’s just me, but the equation I just gave you is infallible. If you’re into winning or numbers or fame or whatever, the same statement applies. You need to decide if you’re starting a business for yourself or for something else. Then you need to stick to whatever is going to drive that success for your own scenario.

It’s not a guarantee of that success by any means, but at least you will succeed or fail on your own terms. There’s nothing worse than failing on someone else’s terms. And succeeding on someone else’s terms — trust my experience on this — that usually winds up feeling pretty empty. Unless, you know, you’re making a lot of side cash.

