Everything Is Expensive. Money Is Tight. Here’s How Startups Are Surviving

You can’t cut your way to growth, but you can save your company without gutting it.

The money is out there.

That’s the general consensus of almost every veteran founder, CEO, investor, and board member I’ve talked to over the last six months.

The problem we’re all feeling right now is that these folks are being overruled, shouted down, or otherwise ignored by the people with more control over the purse strings. Yeah. That’s what’s going on. Somewhere up the chain, someone has decided that you can toss out everything you know about business and cut your way to future growth. Then it becomes a mandate to amputate all the limbs to save the patient.

In this article, I’m going to attempt to give you a few “second opinions” to think about before you commit to that kind of ill-advised major surgery. I’ll go over some of the best ideas my contemporaries and I have for surviving as a business without gutting the workforce.

Because you can’t cut your way to growth, but you can’t just cross your fingers and hope for the best either. You need a plan.

Why You Can’t Cut Your Way to Growth First, one more time for the back of the room. One of the most inarguable tenets of business is that you can’t cut your way to growth.

I know what that sounds like. A platitude. I said it in an article I wrote a couple of weeks ago about the recent massive and misguided technical job cuts. And while almost everyone agreed with that statement, the pushback I did receive revolved around the obvious. So let me split hairs and pick nits here.

Yes, you can always trim fat. Yes, you must eliminate redundancies in your workforce. Yes, some employees, especially technical employees, just aren’t trying that hard. But look, if an organization, especially a technical organization, was operating under a level of waste, redundancy, and malaise that warranted a 30 or 40 or 50 percent reduction in force, there were bigger problems than slow growth festering within that organization.

And yes, some of it was that, sure. But mostly, no. Those kinds of cuts are more indicative of throwing in the towel than signaling a fresh start.

So, while I’m not a big believer in blind belief, if you’re preaching what I’m preaching — buckling down and pushing the accelerator harder — I know that can sound like blind belief. And in a sense, you need to believe. Just not blindly. Let me explain.

If You Build It… So yes, leaning into belief suggests that some of these remedies are rooted in “If you build it, they will come.”

Now, that’s a phrase a lot of us caution against, because it signifies obsessively chasing crazy ideas without even a sliver of at least anecdotal data to back up the viability of those ideas.

That criticism was leveled against me too, when I wrote about resisting the demand for resource cuts. But let’s talk about how people have misused that phrase over and over, so much so that today it means something different than was originally intended. The phrase in question comes from Field of Dreams. Go watch it. It’s an entrepreneurial must-see. Also, Moneyball.

Spoiler-free single-sentence recap: Farmer Kevin Costner hears a voice and builds a baseball field over his crops, waiting for a payoff that even he can’t visualize or explain.

Sounds like the inception of every startup ever founded. The voice he hears says, “If you build it, he will come” (people often misquote it too) and that’s all Costner has to go on for much of the movie.

But here’s the thing. If you watch the movie, you’ll realize that it’s not about whether or not he/they will come, it’s about whether or not he/they will come before the bank forecloses on the farm. Costner spends the entire movie constantly fighting the pressure to sell his farm before he winds up losing it.

Sounds like every growth stage startup ever. It’s not about blind belief. It’s about figuring out why that belief exists and how to make it pay off. And that takes time. Which is constantly ticking, regardless of the interest rate.

But there are a lot of roads and paths and experiments that startups can take on to hold off that pressure and stall for time — roads and paths that bigger companies can’t take.

So here’s what you do. Reassign People From R&D to Revenue

Look, I’ve been a technical entrepreneur for 25 years. I eat and breathe digital. I’m the product. I’m the future. I’m the billion-dollar idea. But when we aren’t making any money, I’m a salesperson. I’m cold calling. I’m the thorn in the customer’s side until they sign the deal.

There’s a time for ego and there’s a time for action. The money is indeed out there, there’s just not enough appetite for the risk involved in adopting new and truly innovative tech and strategy. So if you’re selling the future, and since the future can’t happen if there’s no present, put everybody — and I mean everybody — in a position to influence revenue generation.

Plus, a little extra tidbit directly from me. Spend five minutes thinking about AI. If you can’t come up with a killer use-case for AI for your business in five minutes, you don’t have one. Move on to more short-term revenue generation initiatives. Repurpose the Business

I was chief product officer for Spiffy, a company that does mobile, on-demand vehicle care and maintenance. When the pandemic hit and people stopped going to work, traveling, and using their cars in general, our business went to zero overnight. So we got into the chemical and building-scrubbing business.

There were still businesses like ours that were allowed and compelled to remain open — health care, food shopping, manufacturing of essentials, and so on. So we pivoted our business into mobile cleaning and disinfecting for delivery vehicles and workplaces.

It saved us. And while this new business eventually trickled down to zero as people returned to their normal lives, it bought us the time we needed until our core business recovered. Plus, we learned a few things that we carry over to today. I’m not saying every business can do this, or that they should pivot the entire business, but a lot of my colleagues have already started the equivalent of looking for loose change in the couch cushions because the money is out there.

Temporary Salary Cuts This is not one of my favorites. I’ve been through it, and “temporary” is usually the devil that’s in the details. But I know some startups are doing this and I’ve talked to their founders and CEOs about why, so here’s a half-hearted defense.

If you have 20 people working for you, and you have the choice of firing 10 of them or asking all 20 to work for half salary temporarily, which do you think is going to get you back to 20 people working at full salary faster?

It’s the lesser of two evils. The half-salary option is less of a hit to output, productivity, and morale, and it gives everyone, including the executive suite, the motivation to right the ship as quickly as possible. You also get a hint as to who is in it just for the paycheck.

The drawback is one that no one likes to talk about. The half-salary option is actually riskier, more all-or-nothing, because if you fire 10 people, then you only need to hire one new person before everyone is theoretically happy again (they won’t be, but whatever).

In the half-salary option, management actually needs to fix whatever was wrong that led to having to make the cuts in the first place. It doesn’t always work, but it still keeps the door open to do this — and this is my favorite…

Chase Sustainability Instead of Unicorns Look, when the economy is frothy, there’s no need to worry about the sustainability of a business. But when the economy turns on a dime and heads south, if a company hasn’t been building sustainably from the get-go, it’s much harder to instill sustainability into the model.

But it’s not impossible.

We’ve entered the age of sustainability, and not just in the startup universe, but across the spectrum of business. Founders, CEOs, and executive teams need to stop unicorn hunting. Get off the damn treadmill. Start aligning with this new, more sensible normal. The benefits will eventually outweigh the costs — if you believe in what you’re doing.

Build your startup sustainably from day one. And if you haven’t, or if it’s not working, these strategies should buy you time to convert to a working sustainable model. Then you can tell those folks up the chain that the money is out there. And you’re going to make it on your own without them.

