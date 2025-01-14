A lot of my entrepreneur and investor colleagues and even some of my readers have been asking why I’ve been spending so much time focused on the hiring problem.

I get it. It’s not “5 secrets to pitch deck success!” or “Turn your TikTok into a money-making machine!” But that’s never been my thing. I hate exclamation points. Instead, I found that I had a hard time hiring people at my tech startup, so I spent a good chunk of the last year diving down the rabbit hole of the tech industry’s broken hiring system. I dug into the entire process—from resume to job search to job application to job interview to hire. You know what I discovered? Let me make a long story relatively short.

Hiring is f***ed. Yeah. That was pretty short. But for additional context, I’ve now covered all kinds of hiring issues from both sides of the hiring table and from dozens of different angles. I’ve been connecting dots, talking to a lot of people, testing hypotheses, drawing conclusions, getting validation.

And the deeper I get, I discover the problem is even bigger than you can imagine. And as a lifelong entrepreneur, I know that the bigger the problem, the bigger the opportunity. Is fixing the hiring quagmire a billion-dollar opportunity in 2025? I think so, and I’ll tell you why. And I’ll also tell you why a bunch of plucky startups and entrepreneurs, including me, are already on it. The Root Of The Problem This is not just a tight hiring market. A few examples of what I’ve found.

Yeah, AI hiring agents are rejecting AI generated applications. That’s a broken system. Oh, and then I myself got dis-hired. So I’ve spent the last couple months even deeper down in the hiring quagmire for real. (Someone throw me a damn lifeline, by the way. It’s really starting to smell down here. Wait. That might be me.) There’s not only a broken system, there are high stakes, frustrated customers on both sides of the transaction, dinosaur incumbents offering dwindling value, and even an unrelated technology shift providing a smokescreen that will allow the right startup to get a decent head start while everyone else is busy building chatbots.

You’re already aware of the stakes, and I’ve spent a lot of words detailing the frustrated job-seekers and HR folks. But to answer the billion-dollar question, we need to talk about those incumbents and that smokescreen. This Is How Every Billion-Dollar Opportunity Begins To Form So this is a huge problem. Can it be fixed? Absolutely.

Quickly? No. It’s a five-to-ten year journey, but that means if you want to solve it, you need to start now. Or you need a five-to-ten year head start. So why isn’t LinkedIn solving it? That’s a damn good question. About three-quarters of the way through this process, it became clear to me that the easiest way to solve the hiring quagmire—from a pure problem-solution perspective—was for the incumbents to change what they’re doing.

Here are a few questions: What’s the success rate for LinkedIn, Indeed, and all the other big job boards when it comes to actually finding jobs? Ask most job seekers and usually they’ll just start swearing. What’s the impact that LinkedIn, Indeed, and all the other big job boards have had on companies finding the right employee? Ask most HR people and recruiters, but they won’t answer you because it’s made their own jobs infinitely harder and they don’t have time for you.

Ask either side for the reason why it’s this way, and it won’t take long to get to automation, ATS, and AI. Is it a needle-in-a-haystack situation? Not even remotely. Imagine this: Automation turned hiring into finding a needle in a haystack. ATS made those haystacks bigger, so job seekers started throwing more needles into the haystack. Then AI automated both the growth of the haystacks and the throwing of the needles.

But ask LinkedIn or Indeed how it’s going, and I would imagine that they’ll tell you it’s fine. And in fact, not only is it going super well, but they’re going to keep adding AI to the process until it’s perfect. We’ve got incumbents. They’ve got hubris. That’s a hotbed for disruption. So Why Isn’t There a Hiring “Gold Rush” Happening? Here’s what happens during a technology gold rush. It happened with crypto and NFTs, and cloud/SaaS before that, and mobile before that, and so on.

When a new technology starts to mature, the use-cases for it expand, the costs to implement it go down, and so access to it goes up. This happens quickly, like lightning fast, and usually before it gets to the press or the general public consciousness. By the time that happens, the smart money has already been made, but the dumb money follows. And follows. And follows. And the technology is all anybody talks about for months, maybe a couple years, and then television commercials appear for it, and then it gets parodied and memed, and then it’s a commodity with a monopoly or duopoly controlling it. The reason there isn’t a hiring gold rush is because there’s still an AI gold rush. That’s the smokescreen.

But the smart money has already moved on. There Are Already Disruptors Forming The thing is, I’m not giving away any secrets here. At about the same time I realized that LinkedIn and Indeed wouldn’t be interested in solving the problem because they were too invested in the problem—and in throwing a bunch of AI at the problem, making the problem bigger – I also realized that there were already a number of startups, entrepreneurs, and just plain smart people thinking about the problem and working on a solution. I realized this because a bunch of them started reaching out to me.

Why would they do this? And furthermore, if I’m also working on a solution, why would I talk to them? Because if it really is a billion-dollar problem that could unlock a billion-dollar opportunity, a good sign would be that a bunch of people have already spotted it and have realized that it’s not something that’s going to be whipped up in a dorm room or at Y-Combinator. And yes indeed, there are dozens of companies already working on the solution to hiring as more than just building a better LinkedIn or throwing more AI at the problem. They have real, innovative ideas that get me excited. They’re mostly at the same place I am, some further ahead, some just wanting to help fix the problem. Some know what they’re onto in terms of the scope of the opportunity, others are just going on gut because it “feels big.”

If it’s easy to win—if you can win in stealth mode—it’s a small idea. If it’s going to be a slog and a battle to win, it’s a big idea. So yeah, this is more than a lousy job market. It’s more than complaining about a shitty job-search experience. It’s a reinvention of not only how we find work, but maybe work itself, at least in the tech industry.

That’s a fun place to be. And I’ll continue to be here from both a job-seeker’s perspective and an entrepreneur’s perspective (among other topics). You might want to join my email list and follow along.

