How Dumb Startup Ideas Get Funded

Not ‘dumb’ as in the opposite of smart, but ‘dumb’ as in putting blind faith over fundamentals.

Look, we all have terrible, awful, laughable ideas for starting a new business. Every single one of us. Myself included.

In fact, I can almost guarantee that, at some point in your life, maybe recently, you yourself have been walking down the street or waiting for the bus and wham — it hits you — an awesome business idea that will definitely make you wildly rich. Maybe also famous.

Most of us forget about that idea five minutes later, and the idea stays forgotten until someone else has massive success with a business that is remotely based on the same idea but actually very different. Then we bring the idea back up. If only we had acted on it. That rich and famous person would be us.

Entrepreneurs Need Dumb Business Ideas After 25 years of founding, building, and selling startups, I can state without question that entrepreneurship is very much a volume game.

Shooters gotta shoot.

For every good business idea I’ve had in my lifetime, I’ve had to wade through thousands of terrible ideas to cherry-pick the ones that weren’t going to bankrupt me or get me killed. Wading through bad ideas costs time and money — more time and more money the longer you deny the terribleness of the idea. I’ve got my scars. Believe me, I would be much more successful if I were more discerning. But I’ve also learned that great entrepreneurs don’t have only great business ideas. They have bad ones too. The difference is great entrepreneurs kill those bad ideas quickly.

Now, in a lot of cases, killing a bad business idea is easy. You just forget about it. Worst case, you talk about it until someone points out how laughable it is.

But what do you do when someone actually wants to give you a bunch of money for your bad business idea? I’m uniquely qualified to speak to this. I have seen my share of bad ideas get funded and then watched them fall apart. I’ve been offered funding for my ideas when I knew they weren’t investable. I have self-funded several bad ideas.

Those are my bad-idea bona fides, but I’m also in a unique place to be your best source of truth on this subject. The people who continuously fund bad ideas, they’re not going to open themselves up to criticism for looking foolish. And as for the people who perpetually get bad ideas funded, they’re not going to give up the game of getting money for nothing. It’s a good gig if you can get it. Let’s Get the Elephant Out of the Room

I won’t shock you when I tell you that a lot of bad idea funding comes down to a single, simple reason: Good old-fashioned garden variety malfeasance.

Someone (usually the founder) is lying to someone else (usually the investor), and not enough due diligence is done. Almost always, the underlying factor here is greed, on both sides of the lie. So yeah, there’s that. Don’t lie to people.

The Myth of Great Bad Ideas My favorite excuse given for seeking funding for a bad idea is the pet rock, or some equivalent of it.

“Some guy made a million bucks selling pet rocks.”

And yeah, while that’s true, this is another, smaller elephant in the same crowded room. The story of the pet rock — or any other nonsense product that is clever enough to catch lightning in a bottle — is that it’s easy to be that clever. It is not.

But, if you are indeed one of the handful of brilliant marketers in the sea of millions of marketing professionals, go get funding to sell your rocks.

What this hints at is a much more prevailing reason: Wanting to have a successful business rather than the need to build a business around a successful idea. Or more succinctly … Bad Actors Looking the Part

If a wanna-be entrepreneur doesn’t have a brilliant business idea and isn’t clever enough to pull off the marketing stunts required to sell rocks in boxes, well, they might just be able to follow the now-too-standard playbook of venture capital funding. This is a sneaky one and I’ve seen it happen more often than I’d like, especially over the past 20 years, as venture capital funding has become perceived as less of an obligation and more of a celebration.

It boils down to this: If you build the right deck and make the right connections and say the right words and forecast the right numbers, you’ll get funding. Then it’s more like a dog chasing a car and catching it, and then what?

This strategy is more about landing the investment than building the business. And it’s based on the belief that investors invest in 10 startups expecting nine to fail, so why not this one? This is not true. Investors invest in 10 startups expecting zero to fail.

There are enough bad ideas out there that one of them can sneak into a portfolio every now and then, because the pressure of capturing deal flow is extraordinary. That pressure leads to the next set of issues. Bad Actors Playing the Part

Judging the future success of a business idea is no fun. Investing other people’s money in a business on a roll of the dice and being wrong is even less fun. And when every pitch deck and business plan and financial forecast looks the same, X-factors start to creep in as differentiators.

One of those X-factors is the track record of the founder. Now, look, I believe that the most influential factor in the success of a startup venture is the team leading it. But.

The good way to say this is that a formerly successful founder has a better chance at succeeding again than a first-time founder.

A bad way to say this is that a formerly successful founder has a good chance at succeeding again. If “true” has to be true 100 percent of the time, then the second statement is not true.

In my experience, the second startup a successful founder founds is probably more likely to fail than the first. In fact, a successful founder can have a string of successive failures before anyone catches on that the founder wasn’t actually the catalyst for the first startup’s success, they were just … there.

It happens. Misunderstood Technology

If you want to talk about how bad ideas usually get funded in Silicon Valley and other entrepreneurial hot spots, it’s because the desire to be the first mover has overwhelmed the desire to understand the movement. And we’re in the middle of a huge misguided first-mover technology cycle right now with AI. When a new-ish technology breaks into the mainstream in a way that everyone hears about but very few understand the breadth and depth of that technology, you wind up with a lot of bad ideas that get funded by a lot of scared money.

Again. Deal flow. If you miss the train, everyone gets rich but you.

These cycles ebb and flow with varying degrees of silliness. The one before AI was crypto, the one before crypto was mobile, the one before mobile was social, then cloud, then internet and so on all the way back to, I don’t know, the wheel. Dumb Ideas Get Funded With Dumb Money

Look. I’m not a fan of calling an idea dumb. It’s juvenile and I’m a big believer in that there are no dumb ideas. But I’m making a correlation. To Gamestop and meme stocks. Bad ideas are funded by what’s known as dumb money. Not dumb investors, not dumb founders, not dumb ideas. All of dumb money can be traced back to misplaced belief with no proof. It happens because either the founder or the investor or both blindly believe that the idea:

can be accomplished,

is economically feasible,

is market viable, and

is growth sustainable. That’s an easy list to jot down, but checking off each of those items is a long, difficult, frustrating, and often painful process.

So it’s no wonder so many bad ideas get funded.

