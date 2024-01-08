How to Survive When Your Startup Becomes Bigger Than You

There’s a huge growth lesson here that almost every founder gets wrong.

What are you going to do if you can’t make payroll next month?

Relax. You’re fine. Probably.

But that question is still going to keep you up at night, especially once you’ve reached a certain point of no return on your startup journey — and that’s when your business grows beyond the level where you can keep funding it out of your own pocket. This moment can happen as soon as you start your company, or it could take years. But let me assure you, when it happens, it happens like flipping a light switch, and the pressure is both instant and permanent.

There is no avoiding it, whether you’re starting your first company or your fifteenth. And furthermore, no amount of startup experience points are going to earn you that mythical “Get Out Of Failure Free” card.

So congratulations on your success! Hope you’re prepared for the unrelenting weight that’s about to be dropped on your shoulders. Let’s talk about the ounce of prevention that few startup founders take.

The Funding Paradox Starting companies would be the most fun and satisfying career ever — if I didn’t have to figure out how to fund them.

In fact, there are a few binary decisions during the early stages of a startup journey that are increasingly risky personal financial commitments:

Founding your company (low risk, low reward). Launching your first offering (low risk/high reward — if done right).

Hiring your first employee (high risk, low reward — trust me on this).

Signing your first massive deal (high risk, high reward). Don’t get me wrong, because I’m not being facetious. Founders who achieve any of these milestones should be proud of themselves, because it means they’ve accomplished something significant. It also means they found a way to get there, whether that’s scraping together a couple hundred bucks to incorporate or lining up several agreements in a perfect domino-like cadence to reduce the cash outlay for the inputs necessary to secure a big revenue payday.

The last part of that last sentence — that’s key. It might sound like a word salad when you first hear it, but it’s actually the result of the lessons I’ve learned after repeatedly struggling with the funding paradox.

How do you afford the thing that’s going to make you the money to afford the thing? That word salad from above is the hard way. There are a lot of easy ways. Guess which one most founders choose.

The Easiest Answer Venture. Capital. Investment.

I know. It often sounds like I’m dead set against founders taking outside funding. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve worked for several VC-funded startups over the years- – companies that could not have existed without that VC funding. In fact, I’ve helped make a bunch of VCs a bunch of money.

But it’s like this. I want you to be wealthy. I just don’t want you to buy a bunch of scratch off lottery tickets to get there. Venture capital funding is by no means an easy answer. It’s essentially taking a second job alongside running your company, and it means serving copious needs other than your company’s own.

Here’s the problem. Most founders think that they grow right along with their startup, and they do, to an extent. Just not financially. When that first tranche of venture funding dries up, and the progress made with that funding isn’t in line with the projections that produced that funding, a founder’s access to capital is actually severely reduced, not increased.

This can happen to anyone. I’ve seen it happen at the seven and eight figures of revenue stage. Believe me, that keeps you awake. Not Every Win Is Viral

But like I said, the funding paradox happens to every founder, not just founders of VC-backed companies. Last week, a member entrepreneur wrote in to Teaching Startup — my project to spread advice to as many entrepreneurs as possible by posting expert founder answers to member founder questions. This founder’s bootstrapped company had been doing very well, and just landed a huge win. The problem was that serving that win would elevate the company’s financial machine to a state that would push it beyond what he could continue to bootstrap.

How could he market the hell out of this win to produce more wins on a bootstrap budget?

This is also not an easy answer. Which is why Teaching Startup exists. But there are answers — and they can be aggregated into a strategy.

Here it is. Build Your Forever Company

Whenever I start a new company or a new project, at some point after I’ve fleshed out the idea but before I go to market, I make sure I develop a plan to run that company on bare bones if I have to, for as long as I have to.

Then, for each funding decision I make afterwards, I plan for that funding to get me not just to the next level, but the level after the next level, and preferably a couple levels after that. To put it simply, before I hire a person, I make sure I have the funding to hire two people.

Now, I know, life doesn’t always work out this way. In fact, it rarely works out this way. And every founder has to learn to act before an opportunity becomes a sure thing. But in almost every case I’ve seen where a company suddenly couldn’t fund its way to the next level, it’s because they took funding without a plan to operate if it went away.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. So make sure you’re building your forever company, and at least you’ll have a better chance sleeping at night.

