If You Want to Change Your Company Culture, You Have to Kill It First

The tricky thing about company culture is that you can’t just fix it.

OK, people. All hands. Let’s talk about your morale.

First, let’s recognize the elephant in the room. Nobody is happy right now.

You’re working long hours, for low pay, either in an open-office environment that nobody likes or working remotely and feeling like you’re going to wake up tomorrow to one of those dreaded HR meeting invites. There doesn’t seem to be any kind of work-life balance anymore, because the gap between the two has disintegrated, and life is so expensive right now that you’re perpetually working in larger chunks to salvage smaller slivers of life.

You’re not happy. I get that. And if we’re here, to be honest, I’ll tell you I’m not happy either. With all due respect, I’m not here to listen to a bunch of complaining or to resolve interpersonal issues all day. I’m in the same boat as you, only I don’t have anyone to complain to.

But one thing I do know is that we all want this to work. It’s 2024. None of us would be here if we didn’t see a higher purpose than just earning a paycheck. And some of you have come to me to ask about company culture — how did it get off track? How did it go toxic? And can we fix it? Fine. Let’s start there. You want real talk about changing company culture for the better? You want the stuff that doesn’t come with upper-management checkboxing and high-priced consultants with perma-smiles pitching trust falls?

Well then, settle in, because if we’re going to change our company culture, the ugly truth is that first, we’ve got to kill the company culture we’ve got. What Company Culture Isn’t

OK, I feel like I have to say this. The opening section above is a generalization, bordering on satire. I’m fine. My company and its culture are fine. I’m writing an article to be insightful and entertaining, not to air my dirty laundry in public. But you can’t be too careful these days on the internet.

So now I’ll turn that off and get into how you fix company culture. You don’t.

Try telling someone who is stressed out to be less stressed out. See how that goes. For them and for you.

So let’s get all the cards on the table. Culture isn’t magic or mysticism. It isn’t crystals and mantras. It’s not like the Force in Star Wars. So it’s not something wielded by professionals who can mentally scrub an entire organization like a cleaning crew with bleach and new paint. There are no wizards here. Only jesters.

Culture also isn’t policy. It isn’t rules and mandates and slogans. And while rules and mandates and slogans have their place in an organization, culture is a bunch of individual viewpoints expressed as a single entity. You can’t rule your way to changing someone’s mindset.

And finally — and this is what a lot of people won’t tell you- – culture is not like a whiteboard. It’s like an Etch-a-Sketch. You can’t just erase bits and write new things. You have to shake up the whole thing and wipe it out so you can start over. Because …

What Company Culture Is Culture is a symptom, not a cause. I say this and people nod their heads but I can see in their eyes they really don’t get it.

Culture is an outcome, not an input. It’s a result, not an effort. Culture isn’t actions. It surrounds us and penetrates us, it binds the galaxy together.

Wait. No. But you can see how easy it is to fall into one of the two camps I described above. Let me put it this way. A newly formed company has no culture on day one. Zero. There are only the interpersonal dynamics of the small number of people on the team.

If I form a company with my best friend, the company culture will start off great, until we have to actually get stuff done. Then, conventional wisdom tells me, it will go right into the tank. Then it will continue to deteriorate for each new person we bring on.

If I instead form a company with acquaintances and strangers, we’ll all be very careful to try to understand those interpersonal dynamics, and we’ll all figure out ways to manage those dynamics in ways that produce positive outcomes for us and for them. Who am I kidding? As human beings, forced to operate in an unnatural way, we’ll make attempts at figuring out how to work with one another in the beginning, but after, say, 10 people. It starts to wear, and at 50 people, it usually implodes. I wrote about that here and it’s one of my most-read articles to this day.

You Can’t Fix Company Culture When company culture is understood correctly — as a symptom, not a cause — the mistakes that get made when trying to fix it become clear, and thus avoidable.

Trying to fix company culture is like trying to make a person’s body healthier by changing the tone and tenor of their cough. The more you try to fix it, the worse you’re going to make it, because you keep ignoring those root causes.

First, you’ve got to get rid of the disease. Oh, also, a stagnant culture, a weak culture, or an “OK” culture — that’s a bad culture. That’s like saying, well, my arm’s not broken, so I probably don’t have heart disease. I’m not saying you have to change it, but if you do want to change your company culture, it doesn’t matter if it’s awful or just OK–you have to start over regardless.

So here’s the big question. How do we kill our culture without destroying our company? Find and Eliminate the Root Causes

I’m using the controversial word “kill” throughout this article on purpose because almost always, I see leaders try to eliminate the root causes of a toxic or stagnant company culture by negotiating with them, fencing them in, or worst case, ignoring them and hoping they’ll change on their own.

And I know what that evokes. Jimmy’s an ass. We have to kill Jimmy. Please don’t kill or otherwise hurt Jimmy.

I’m not talking about people. People are very rarely the root cause of bad company culture. In fact, they’re almost always a symptom, and almost always a symptom that gets ignored. It’s only as a last resort that you should fire people, and I shouldn’t have to tell you when this is the case.

But now I’ve got some bad news. The only way to find the root causes is to talk to everyone on your team. Everyone. Leadership has to do this. Not a committee. Not HR. Not an independent third party. The agenda for these discussions is something like “Why does it suck here?” You’ll talk to some people for 10 minutes and others for two hours. And if you have a large org, you’re going to have to chain-of-command this and it will take a while. The silver lining on this cloud is that the rest of it is pretty easy.

Give Your Culture Room to Breathe The next thing you do is nothing.

Once you’ve eliminated the root causes of a bad culture, all you have to do is give a good culture room to materialize. Don’t make rules, mandates, and slogans, and don’t go all rah-rah zen spiritual until you see the culture start to tell you to do this and how.

Now I’ll throw something out you may have been thinking from the beginning. A vast majority of the time, one of the root causes of bad company culture is poor company performance, and a lot of the time, that’s out of the company’s direct control if we’re talking about eliminating it. But you can’t work on eliminating poor performance, i.e., make everybody’s first priority the company’s performance, if they’re all sunk in the miry clay of several other concerns. So once you’ve eliminated the root causes of those concerns, start focusing on the reasons why everyone is here and take the actions that allow that to happen.

Guide and Prevent One of the tenets of the article I mentioned earlier, the one I wrote about company culture deteriorating at 50 people, is the concept of a company reaching its teenage phase. I’ll lean on that again here.

Ask anyone who is the parent of a teenager or tweener, and they’ll tell you that at some point, you have to give up on the notion that you can control them, and you realize you have to just guide them and keep them out of trouble.

This is how you create good company culture. Envision what you want that culture to be and give it room to happen. Don’t force it, stay light on rules and mandates, and be a parent when you need to be a parent and a friend when you need to be a friend. To the company, not the people. Be a leader to the people at all times.

Understand the Generational Shift As I often do with these articles, I’ll close with something a little less concrete but it’s something you should be thinking about.

I reread my old article that I linked to above, and I realized that even since 2019, the bedrock on which you build corporate culture has shifted dramatically, enough so that there’s a genuine revolution going on with the younger folks.

I don’t blame them. We’re seeing a generational shift in how and where we work. I feel like maybe the boomers established modern-day work, Gen X rebelled against it, Millennials are borderline revolting against it, and Gen-Zers sees it as completely foreign.

As a Gen-Xer who has always seen the modern-day, 9-to-5, butts-in-seats culture as antithetical to results, I probably lean into this belief more than most. And that’s the other reason why rules and mandates and slogans on their own don’t work, and neither does positive thinking in a vacuum. It’s not just that you can’t paint over a bad culture; it’s that not everyone is going to agree on what makes a good culture.

