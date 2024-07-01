Return-to-Office Mandates Are (Finally, Unquestionably) Dead

If you can’t beat them, join them.

That will be the epitaph on the gravestone of return-to-office mandates. And to me, anyway, it’s nothing short of ironic that the push to bring employees back to the office is going to go out with a whimper instead of a bang.

It’s also fascinating to me that in the end, the productivity argument never really mattered. Because that argument has now been rendered moot.

Well played, remote workers. Well played.

Let’s talk about how that happened and what it means for the future of remote work. The Final Days of the Return-to-Office Wars

First, I need to recap the history of the return-to-office wars. Don’t worry. I don’t get paid by the word. Before the pandemic, remote work was gaining popularity quickly among companies, mostly startups, who saw it as a way to hire talent anywhere in the world without a negative impact on a company culture they didn’t even have yet. All benefit, no cost, they signed up for remote work and decided to worry about productivity when productivity became a problem.

Then we all know what happened during the pandemic. We all signed up for remote work. But what you might not have been paying attention to was that the pandemic lockdowns immediately made it undeniably clear as to who had to be in the office.

In the tech industry, as well as many other knowledge-worker industries (e.g., finance), this was almost nobody. In the service industries, as well as every other location-based industry (e.g., construction, health care), this was almost everybody. Once the most restrictive of the lockdowns began to lift, service industry people (myself included) went back to the “office,” and in the knowledge-worker industries, the productivity arguments started heating up.

I think I can safely say that those arguments have still, to this day, never been settled. I remember writing, as far back as a year ago, that for every study you could show me that proved remote work killed productivity, I could show you two that proved remote work boosted productivity, and vice versa.

As far as I know, there has still been no definitive answer or study or trend on productivity gains or losses due to remote work. Then I saw a headline about Dell, and I realized the arguments about productivity no longer mattered.

The Revolution at Dell Yeah. A ham-handed return-to-office mandate from Dell will be the battle everyone remembers as the turning point in the office wars.

The link is to an Ars Technica overview of an article behind Business Insider’s paywall; the italics below are mine. The damning stuff follows: “Dell announced a new return-to-office initiative earlier this year. In the new plan, workers had to classify themselves as remote or hybrid … by classifying themselves as remote, workers agree they can no longer be promoted or hired into new roles within the company. Business Insider claims it has seen internal Dell tracking data that reveals nearly 50 percent of the workforce opted to accept the consequences of staying remote.”

Um. That’s half the company saying, “OK, yeah, demote me, stifle my career, hang a badge of shame on me if you gotta. I still think commutes are stupid.”

Gangster. How do you even respond to that? To me, and I’m weird like this, that might be the biggest bluff call in the history of corporate America. I’m sure Dell leaned heavily into all the “remote work kills productivity” studies it could find, and the employees were still like, “OK. Even if you’re right, it’s 2024 and we’re not working like this anymore.”

The Full 360 on Remote Work What’s happening now is not your standard 180-degree turn. That would indicate a shift from one camp to the other. It’s a full-circle 360, a complete turnaround back to the side where we all were in 2019.

In other words, this isn’t about management changing its mind or softening its heart. What the final battle for all the return-to-office marbles is going to come down to is the people who believed they needed to be in a centralized location — being face-to-face and marker-to-whiteboard with their teammates to achieve maximum productivity — realizing that the new ways to work together — the Zoom calls and the Slack chats at the Figma collabs — are good enough.

I know because I’m one of them. I’ll be the first to tell you that I’ve always hated the idea of working in an office, no matter how many Ping-Pong tables and free organic snacks and Aeron chairs you throw at me. I work all the time, like odd hours and weekends, and if I need to take five minutes out of, like, being at a ball game or something, I’ll do it without hesitating.

I’m an adult. I know how to be productive. But remember, that argument is now moot. The Digital Writers Room

But almost every job I’ve ever had has involved some kind of creativity — usually the impossible-problem-solving kind, but even the can-we-make-this-funnier kind.

At Automated Insights, where we were one of the first companies working on what is now genAI, I even established what might be called a “writers room” — getting the talent around me all together with a whiteboard to best tap that creativity, solve difficult problems, and, as a nice byproduct, create a beautiful company culture. This started in 2010, and by 2015, at about 75 people, we found it nearly impossible to keep hiring locally to meet our demand for talent. So we thought about offering remote employment — back in 2015 — but ultimately decided that because we needed the remote equivalent of that writers room, and because we didn’t have the infrastructure in place, including tested rules and policies and whatnot, the cost outweighed the benefit, and we’d think about remote work again at 100 people or 125.

We exited to a private equity firm before we got there, then it became their problem, so to speak. Then I went to work running product for Spiffy, what I call one of the first “e-service” companies, doing mobile vehicle care and maintenance. We ran 300 vans and 600 technicians every day. We had to be onsite, even through the pandemic.

Flash forward to 2024, and at the beginning of this year, I embarked on bringing my current tech startup back to the office, the local folks anyway. I make that distinction because we’re about half remote already, because the infrastructure and the rules and policies are not only in place, but have been more than robustly tested over the past four years. It didn’t take long before I figured out my own pretzel logic. Now that the world works perfectly fine with remote work, I was trying to bring the locals back … just to do it?

As I write this, I just slacked my (local) CTO to see if he wanted to go into the office for a writers-room-style brainstorm we had scheduled for today. And he was like, “Why? Let’s just use Google Meet and a doc.” Productivity Is About the People, Not the Place

While the pandemic lockdowns very clearly showed us who needs to work in an office and who doesn’t, those same lockdowns also, by being so restrictive, masked the fact that by the time they were lifted, technology and infrastructure and rules and policies had evolved in such a way that those who didn’t need to work in an office, really didn’t need to work in an office.

The companies that already had a handle on productivity would be just fine with the productivity hit they would take. The companies that don’t have that handle aren’t going to magically fix it by bringing everyone back to the office.

Imagine if you were sitting in an office every day that had no Wi-Fi. And imagine the reason for having no Wi-Fi was because the company had never had Wi-Fi, and they were fine, and they were concerned that if they allowed Wi-Fi, you’d get people watching Netflix and playing Fortnite all day.

Yes. That happens. But what I’ve learned over the past four years, and what the Dell survey cemented, is that’s not a Wi-Fi problem. Those people were already scrolling Usenet and playing Minesweeper all day. How long are you going to fight that battle? How many people have to tell you that they’re willing to sabotage their own careers and just take your paycheck until you start calling that an equal-and-opposite hit to productivity?

I know, I KNOW, up to half of you are getting ready to fire up the comments section to tell me how wrong I am (please do so, and the other half of you should join my email list at joeprocopio.com). I’m expecting pushback. In some sense, I’m promoting it by being so bold with my prognosticating and wording.

But there’s a method to my madness. Look, I might be wrong. A lot of people much smarter than me have been wrong about this already. But it behooves me, and you, to figure out how this is going to play out, and I want all the information, outliers, and counter-arguments I can get my hands on.

