Startup Success Is Really Just Controlled Failure

Here’s what no one tells you about how to succeed at failing.

If you’re like me, and God, for your sake, I hope you’re not, you’re constantly looking for ways to fail. Mostly because you’re all too familiar with mantras like these:

“If you want to succeed, you have to fail first.”

“Fail early and often.” “Fail nine times and get up 10.”

Seriously, get out of here with that garbage.

Failure sucks. Learn to hate it. Learning To Hate Failure

When people give you advice about how to run your business or, let’s be real here, how to run your life, you’ll hear a lot about the importance of failure. And don’t get me wrong, I understand how large a part failure plays in the poorly-written instruction manual for success. The problem is that these folks almost always say the out-loud part too quietly, or not at all. That advice winds up sounding like a quote from one of my favorite obscure movies, a quote about how to succeed that I can take completely out of context, and it still works as intended:

“Go that way, really fast. If anything gets in your way, turn.”

I don’t want you to fail. I hate failure. I despise failure. Except for in one instance when it’s the most important thing I do.

And that’s when I’m in control of the failure. Experimentation Is Not Guesswork

Another concept a lot of would-be-advisors get wrong is experimentation.

Long story short: You should experiment all the time, with everything you do, but for the right reasons. What are those reasons? Well, there’s really just one. And it’s a big one: You’ll never know what you can and can’t do until you try. I know, I sound like your second grade teacher. Why do we forget this stuff?

It’s the same reason I’m a huge fan of the minimum viable product methodology. I’ve learned it doesn’t matter how much experience you have, how talented you are, how sure you are of your idea, or how well-built your product is or isn’t.

The only questions that matter is whether or not customers will pay for it and whether or not they’ll be successful with it. The answer to the first question can be a guess, and a lot of entrepreneurs and startups get away with guessing there, signing up a bunch of initial customers to pay for their product. The second answer — the customer success answer — can not be a guess. That’s where experimentation is critical. And that experimentation is not about guessing, it’s about failing.

Failing Is Insanity Experimentation is acting on one or more of those little ideas, those brain-pings, those twinges we get when we’re doing something no one has ever done before and figuring out how to get the answer to our “what-if” scenario without knocking over everything we’ve already built.

It’s also about giving ourselves permission to do some damage to that existing progress in the name of bigger and faster progress.

It’s about getting a good idea, trying it, and being able to recover from it. Controlled failure. “Fail nine times and get up 10?”

One interpretation of that is about building on progress, the other more traditional interpretation is the definition of insanity.

What makes the difference? Well… you.

Navigating Uncharted Waters This article is an experiment.

I won’t bore you with the details of the exposition. I’ll just say I could have and probably should have written something a lot different. If I look at what I know is going to “work” – what’s going to get people to read my articles and share them and make them viral or whatever, none of that is this.

There’s probably not a drop of SEO anywhere in this text. And I hope I just made my editor laugh. So yeah, this will probably be another one of my articles that underperforms. But here’s the thing. I don’t care if you’ve “paid” for this content or not. I’m focusing on that second and more important part — that you’re successful with it.

Nobody Has a Success-By-Numbers Coloring Book The truth is, no one has a single definition of what it takes to be a successful “content creator” locked down to an algorithm that can be followed, levers that can be pulled, or magic hashtags. It might look like they do, but algorithms change faster than our human ability to exploit them.

Some progress can’t be charted. It happens in the margins. It’s that old idea of waking someone up, making someone happy or satisfied, slowly building an army of loyalty based on ideas other than what the algorithms have been coded to spit out.

The same is true for you and your business. Some of your most important KPIs don’t have metrics and milestones and can’t be tracked. This makes chasing them dangerous, of course, because you can run in circles forever without a map. So you need three things to make experimentation work.

You need the sense to not hang yourself with all the rope you’re about to give yourself. Small, controlled failures, not big, potentially career-killing risks.

You need the patience to sail uncharted waters. Look for the small green shoots, not the giant neon flashing signs. You need the wisdom to know when you’re wrong, and the courage to call a failure a failure.

That’s what failure and experimentation are about. But holy crap, when done right, it’s a fun and satisfying ride.

