Startups Are Chasing Money That Isn’t There

Let’s talk about this stupid startup funding cycle of pitching and spraying and praying and why it needs to stop right now.

That’s right. Despite all the headlines you see that scream about nine-figure pre-seed raises for AI-adjacent ideas that absolutely no one needs, the serious entrepreneurs, investors, and technical talent are all quietly walking away from the traditional raise-rinse-repeat startup investment plan.

The signs are all there. The gravy train is slowing. The crowd is thinning. But the ugly truth is that the money is already gone.

It’s closing time. Please don’t be the last founder at the cheap money party when the music stops and the lights come up. Yeah, that guy, waving his pitch deck around in time with dubstep that’s no longer playing, because he’s too drunk off his own made-up valuation to hear the record scratch.

I’ve talked to dozens of serial founders, VC investors, and cutting-edge technologists over the last several months. You may not have seen us at the party, we were the ones in the back of the club, the ones no one wanted to dance with, nursing our drinks and talking about maybe calling an Uber. Here’s what we were whispering about under all the noise.

It’s Worse Than You Think Hey look. The startup sky is indeed falling, but you don’t have to go Chicken Little here.

I’ve never been one to worry about what the “startup community” is thinking or what the state of the “startup ecosystem” happens to be. That’s the thing about building a business properly. You can raise money when raising money is impossible, you can generate revenue when no one is spending, you can hire cheaply when talent is expensive.

After doing that over and over again, 14 startups and counting, I’ve come to realize that the “startup community” and the “startup ecosystem” refer to a very small sliver of very loud high-tech, high-growth ventures, founded and grown via the raise-rinse-repeat investment cycle, and perpetually in search of product-market fit that is vaguely defined and flywheel mechanics that rely on millions of dollars of burn in order to find traction. And friends, I say I’ve been through 14 startups — and this is 100 percent accurate. But the raise-rinse-repeat crowd would probably discount or disqualify half of them. And some of those were the ones that I had the most success with. I’ve been on the raise-rinse-repeat side too and done well there, so no hard feelings.

But I learned that at some point, raise-rinse-repeat investment became less about innovation, talent, and drive, and more of a closed club of cachet, trend-chasing, and secret handshakes. Smart Investors Already Got Out

Good investors had always hated what raise-rinse-repeat was becoming, and they started filtering towards the back of the room with us wallflowers years ago. They still weren’t opening their checkbooks, but fine, we didn’t need their checks anyway and were happy to just make casual conversation.

What’s happening now is the good-time party investors are all being poured into their driverless Uber Xs, on their way home to pass out on their kitchen floors with the refrigerator door open. And when they wake up, the first thing that’s going to run through their heads is that they are never going to do that again. And they’ll ghost a lot of phone calls for a couple of weeks until the noise dies down. You can tell I did a lot of partying in my 20s. I know the drill. I was in a band, dude.

But beyond all my performative jazz-handing, my point is that the money spigot has already been turned off.

Here’s who will be left without a seat in this money-based musical chairs. Hint: It’s Not the Investors

Two separate founders came to me for two serious, somewhat panicked discussions last week. One conversation made me sad, the other pissed me off. The first founder was looking to pivot. Again.

He was a first-time founder who had been successful over a 10-year business career, mainly in tech. He and his co-founder had emptied their savings accounts and leveraged their credit cards and connections to start a business with the intent of going to market, generating some revenue, and then pitching the results to VCs — a few of whom they already knew and were talking to.

This strategy, like, worked for over a decade. But instead of putting their resources to work capitalizing on the scant results they were seeing, they underwent a series of pivots to conform to whatever happened to be landing investment in their startup community, the broader startup ecosystem, and the even broader screaming headlines they were constantly seeing.

They went third-party marketplace, they went green, they went influencer/creator, and they went down another three or four buzzword, buzz-model-y paths, perpetually A/B testing each one with the investors they knew, taking their feedback — and investors love to give feedback — and pivoting again.

This happens so much more often than you’d think. Because it used to work. But the truth is, the founders have a copycat idea for a product with no unique demand generator in a crowded market that is one of the most susceptible to inflation.

That no longer works.

However, he’ll be going into next quarter’s pitch cycle with a new story built on and around AI. Good luck, friend.

Why Am I Not Swimming in Investor Money? This next guy.

He came to me out of the blue, and when I did my homework, I realized that he had had outsized initial success as a first-time founder doing raise-rinse-repeat with a hot tech in a hot space about 10 years ago.

He exited, and then went back to his investors with another raise-rinse-repeat pitch with a hot tech in a hot space. He raised a substantial amount of seed money, then stagnated and folded the startup. Then he did it again — raise-rinse-crickets again — folded again. Now he was doing it a third time! He had already closed a seven-figure seed round for “AI and something” (I can’t disclose what). Now he was going out to raise a follow-on round and was doing his due diligence to make sure he got the money this time.

I looked at his current venture, and it shared the same exact problem as his previous failures.

I couldn’t tell you what it did. I mean, I understood it was AI and “something with huge market potential.” He could definitely expound on what the billion-dollar play was. He could testify as to what his customers were supposed to achieve with it.

But he couldn’t explain how. Like how his business was going to make his massive customer base achieve their success and make him a billion dollars.

Well, idiot, that’s what the next funding round was for. For figuring that out. Oh. I’m the idiot.

He got all mad and politely told me I had no idea what I was looking at because I wasn’t smart/innovative/cool enough to see it. I mean, he didn’t say that, but that’s the vibe I got.

Good luck, sir. It’s Worse Than They Think

These are the founders who haven’t figured it out. They’re still hearing the musical chairs music, the rave music, the party crowd noise that has dwindled from roar to murmur. They’re not only going after money that isn’t there, they’re playing with money they don’t have and counting on money they’re never going to get.

A lot of startups, including all of my own, were founded on a kind of “cheat” mechanism — a flywheel we knew we could spin that wouldn’t necessarily let us coast to a billion-dollar business but would provide time for us to figure out those answers.

Because honestly, no founding team has those answers at the inception of the business, and to some extent that is indeed what funding is for. But if you don’t have that cheat, the thing that lets you crawl before you learn to walk before you learn to run, you really are just playing a game of musical chairs. In 2024, that game is over. We may start playing again down the road, sure. But right now, well, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

