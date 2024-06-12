Tech Employees Are Burned Out, and This Time They Need More Than Empty Promises

Tech and startup employee morale is in the tank. Quiet quitting is through the roof. Here’s why.

Imagine if you were running on a treadmill for eight hours a day, five days a week, but someone else was losing the weight.

This is how tech and startup employees are feeling right now.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I’m probably not telling you anything you don’t already know, whether you’re a tech or startup employee yourself, you manage them, or, I don’t know, you’ve just seen the millions of headlines about the rise of quiet quitting, great resignations, and burnout coaches. The writing is on the wall and it couldn’t be in a bigger font.

But here’s what you might not know. Unlike what you might expect, it’s not just low-level employees or front-line workers or even a blame-able wave of lazy and unappreciative youngsters. (I know. You Gen-Zers are catching a lot of strays these days.)

It’s the top producers. It’s the super-talented people up and down the org chart. It’s the C-suite and the founders too. It’s everyone. We’re all beyond burned out. And this is not a generational malaise. It’s not the crap economy. It’s not a trend. It’s a thing. Because the reason is real.

For decades, the tech startup ecosystem and those who control it have been overpromising and underdelivering. And that needs to stop. Why Wednesday Is the Saddest Day

Tell me if this sounds familiar.

Last Wednesday, I had coffee with the person I’ve enjoyed working with the most during my 25-year tech entrepreneurial career. He’s not the person I’ve worked with the longest, or been the most successful with. The ride we took wasn’t the most fun I’ve ever had, nor was it one of those trench warfare ventures where you bond over brutal lessons. It was fine. It was good. The thing about our working relationship is that it’s one of those ultra-rare pairings that made me feel like any time we got together, be it for a brainstorm or a pitch or even a bi-weekly coffee like the one we were having now, we could do anything we wanted.

Maximum optimism. That’s like, requirement number one for a tech startup team.

And that’s because starting a business or working for a startup is not for the unstubborn. It’s a roller-coaster of emotions, an avalanche of work, a cascade of bad breaks. It’s crisis after crisis. You wake up every morning in a burning building and you quit for the day only when the embers look like they won’t flare up again overnight. And you’re always wrong. In the startup world, we call that Wednesday.

No, literally. We call it Wednesday. Like, our coffee meeting is on Wednesday, when we sit across from each other, and lately, all we do is ask ourselves why we’re still doing this.

How did it get to this point? Regular Jobs Are Fake

This Wednesday, over coffee, my colleague told me a funny story. Someone he knows actually admitted to him that regular jobs aren’t real. I say it’s a funny story because it might have been the first time he’d heard that.

See, a friend of his had recently taken the leap from a very successful corporate career to the same role at a growth-stage startup. After a few months, the friend admitted that, at her old corporate job, she barely had to work. Not because she was lazy, but after a decade or so of rising above the ordinary working stiffs, she realized she could get a day’s worth of comparable work done in an hour or two.

Now, at her new startup job, she was drowning and couldn’t keep up. Still not lazy, but the breakneck pace and the disappointing results and the lack of recognition and reward were catching up to her. And she’s a top talent transitioning from the corporate world to the startup world. I’m going to call her a rock star, even though I don’t love the term. But if that’s what it feels like for the rock stars, imagine what it’s like for everyone else.

Well, you don’t have to imagine, because that’s how the tech startup ecosystem has always flushed out the non-rock stars.

The bass players? That Magic Treadmill Has Always Been OK

One of the oldest tenets of modern-day startup is that when you take outside investment, you’re essentially getting on a treadmill. And each subsequent investment round is like ratcheting up the speed of the treadmill. The key is to keep sprinting and not fall off.

But here’s what’s changed over the past 10 years.

As the modern-day startup process has cemented itself in Silicon Valley boardrooms and Techcrunch pitch deck breakdowns, that analogy no longer applies just to a startup closing its first six-figure seed round. All startups are founded with an infusion of capital, and usually an amount that puts risk pressure on someone, and usually that someone is the founder. In 2024, that treadmill is always there and always on. And everyone who works at that startup has to get on that treadmill.

How did this cultural shift happen? Was it weak leadership from founders? Was it mandates from aggressive investors? Was it media focus on the wrong success metrics?

Probably. Look. I’m not here to judge. I’ll just tell you I believe it became an excuse to push out long-term high-potential talent in the name of short-term results.

“Startup is hard. If you can’t hack it, get off the treadmill.” Oh, Wait. You Figured It Out?

But then what happened is once everyone was on the treadmill, including the people who worked the hardest and produced the most, those people started to realize that the gulf between who was running the fastest and who was losing the most weight was pretty freaking wide.

Rich investors got richer. Plugged-in repeat founders got rich. Non-sweetheart founders and early employees broke even. Most tech people got a little bonus check. Some tech people got shown the door. This has happened over and over again over the past 10 years.

But here’s the difference. Today, everyone is wiser. All the numbers are pretty transparent. Opportunity cost equations are solvable. And conventional wisdom now says push the treadmill until it breaks and everyone gets maximum diluted.

“Well, hold on a second. Doesn’t that mean I get next to nothing?” You’d quiet quit too.

Rock Stars Know It’s Better to Burn Out Neil Young was right. Still not a fan of the term or Neil.

Like most of the so-called recent trends being uncovered in the 2024 workplace, the trend itself is usually not new, it just got hyper-obscured by the pandemic and its resulting aftershocks. It’s only now after the smoke has cleared that the reasons why all the tech rock stars are burning out rather than fading away are starting to look clearer too.

For those who want to look. The tech startup game has changed and, in fact, is starting to look more like a game show of lottery tickets and pitch contests. Investors are getting high on pitch decks that describe businesses that innovators know will fail.

AI is extremely over-hyped, but one claim that’s not hype is the effect it’s having and will continue to have on SaaS. The money that is being invested isn’t going to innovation, but to copycatism and turf wars.

Blind belief in technology has never been enough of a reason for the most talented people to hop on a ghost train. True talent doesn’t even want to be on a treadmill. They want a path and a destination. So they’re leaving. And they’re not coming back.

But there are answers. Like I said, none of this is new, and I’ve been working on solutions for it for over a decade. In future posts, I’ll color some of those cultural tweaks and burnout coaching methods that need to be established now more than ever. This would be a good time to join my email list at joeprocopio.com. Let me be your Wednesday coffee.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.