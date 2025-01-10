Tech Employers: Please Get Smarter With Your Job Titles

Here’s a tip for all you tech companies that are hiring: If you don’t want 10,000 resumes in your inbox the first hour your job post is live, stop making that job description so vague that it appeals to anyone and everyone.

And that advice also extends to the generic, meaningless titles of the roles you’re hiring for. Yes. Job titles are a part of the bigger hiring problem. Not, like, the crux of the crisis, but a singular issue we need to solve first if we want to fix the bigger issues. Hear me out.

Solving the Pointless Job Search Problem About a week ago, I wrote a piece detailing my own personal job search hell, and concluded that the problem wasn’t just the way we’re forced to look for a job these days, but also the way the job itself is positioned, packaged, and presented to the job-seeking public. In other words, the problem isn’t about “finding” a job—it’s about finding a “job.” See what I did there?

A lot of you agreed with this assessment, so I said I’d come up with some solutions. Now, while I do indeed have some larger concepts to address, I need to start off just as I do when I consult for broken companies. Before we get to the fixes, we all need to come together and reach maximum honesty and transparency. So as far as fixing hiring is concerned, especially in the tech industry, nothing is going to change until the hiring tech companies fix this problem with BS job titles.

Here’s what I mean. Chief Make-the-Company-More-Money Officer A couple months ago, I had a long conversation with a former startup founder about the tech industry and how she might break into the seemingly fun and lucrative innovation and strategy side. Wait. Did I say fun and lucrative? I’m sorry. I meant the hoops she’d have to jump through to avoid becoming a cog in the endless unwanted-new-feature machine that has replaced innovation and strategy in the tech industry.

Yeah. So grizzled. But it’s the truth. 2024 was the year innovation died. To thunderous, AI-generated applause. She and I are both trying to get to the same place—making companies more successful by building more successful products—but coming at it from different sides, I from tech, she from consumer product. “We both want to be the chief make-the-company-more-money officer,” I said.

But based on our combined decades of experience, months of recent research, and the hundreds of use cases we’d both found in the form of companies that need help but, from their outward appearance anyway, don’t know what kind of help they need, we concluded a few things, and one truism stood out. Sure, the “product” role doesn’t mean much anymore, specifically from the innovation and strategy sides, but honestly, neither do any of the rest of the standard leadership roles you’re going to find in your average tech company corporate structure. Hell, not just tech companies, but most companies. I mean, sales is still sales and coders still code, I guess. But come on, in 2025, what does the chief executive officer even do? Are they raising money? Forging partnerships? Leading the teams? All of it? Do they need a co-CEO to help do half of it? A COO for the day-to-day? What about developing the product and generating the revenue? Should they be more like a CPO? Or a CMO? Do they need to be someone specifically in charge of innovating and strategizing?

I assure you I’m not going all tin-foil-hat here. The Problem Starts at the Top Like most problems that are difficult to wrap your brain around—in this case, the problem of finding and hiring the right talent, and the subsequent job seeker’s problem with finding and applying to the right role—it starts at the very top of the corporate structure and trickles down. See, she and I have both spent a lot of time in “roles of convenience.”

Here’s what I mean: We both ideate, research, develop, build, test, and refine great, innovative products that need to be strategically successful for the company to grow and prosper. We do this to make the top and bottom lines expansive and profitable, to make customers happy and loyal, and to turn average companies into places that people want to work for and with. That is way too many words for a title. It doesn’t fit on a business card. And even though business cards are relics of the past, it’s also too many characters for LinkedIn or Indeed. So, chief product officer covered it for a while, and so did chief innovation officer, though it’s sillier sounding. Maybe chief strategy officer or maybe chief of staff, but at times we’ve also been CEO, Co-CEO, COO, CMO …

Which of those roles and their derivative divisions fit that long-ass title? All of them and none of them. In 2025, outside of the selling and the making, it’s all kind of blended. You can take almost any of those roles, or their derivative roles, and slap the same boilerplate job descriptions and the same bullet-point duties and requirements and whatever, throw that into the LinkedIn machine, and you’ll get 10,000 resumes in five minutes. And yet we keep doing it. And it trickles down to every role that reports that role, all the way down what has become a corporate pyramid scheme spitting out crap nobody wants.

So the question comes up: When the company looks to hire a standard role under any of those leadership divisions—from operations to marketing to product to strategy and so forth—does the company actually know what it’s looking for? No. Right? Yeah. No. Don’t blame that on HR. A quick aside: As a writer, I could write the best, most awesome article ever, something everyone would want to read (maybe this one?), but if my editor and I don’t come up with a headline that tells the reader exactly what they’re going to get while also making that headline compelling enough to draw in people who will most benefit, without being clickbait, no one will read it. And if we cheat and make it clickbait, everyone will read it and no one will get anything out of it and they’ll never come back.

Sound familiar, job seekers? So let me ask you something. Why are we using vague, meaningless job titles for the headlines of job posts instead of, you know, headlines? We’re all stuck in this quagmire of companies needing help and not knowing how to get what they need, and exceptional help sitting right there on the sidelines unable to find and stand out for those roles they might be perfect for.

Why are we still doing it like this? It’s like trying to direct a flame to make useful heat and light by just throwing more grease on the fire. So let’s start there. It’s not a solution, but it’s maximum honesty, and I feel like the first company that scraps a now-meaningless job title and publishes a job post with a decent headline is going to be far more likely to find exactly who they’re looking for with half the headache. All it takes is one to succeed, and you know the rest will fall in line. That’s how business works. I’ll be on the lookout for it, and please join my email list while I propose more solutions to this and other industry problems.

