That Sound You’re Hearing Is 13 Percent of Venture Capital Firms Quiet Quitting

The 2020s investor tourist class is silently slipping back into the shadows, and that’s OK.

The first time I invested $10,000 in a startup, I lost most of it.

The second time I invested $10,000 in a startup …

There was no second time. Let me explain why venture capital investment firms have the same slim chances of surviving as the startups they fund, and why an alarming number of them are quietly going away all of a sudden.

Oh, and why that’s good for startups and entrepreneurs. The Rise and Fall of Investor Tourism

Some context.

Back in the long, long ago 2010s, I found myself in the very lucky position of having sold two startups within 12 months. I say “lucky,” but neither of those startups was my first startup, neither of them was my first success, and both of them were founded after I had already put 15 years into the startup game. So back to my little $10,000 anecdote from above.

You might assume that, like many fortunate folks before me, I tripped feet first into startup success, and then decided my next logical step was to start investing in startups myself. Then I learned a very expensive lesson and shouted a lot of swear words and quit investing in startups altogether.

You might assume that, because it happens a lot. And you’d be close. But there’s one major difference. I invested and lost that $10,000 several years before I had any startup success at all.

Why is that important? Two reasons.

It made me an outlier. My insight into venture capital and angel investment was molded not by MBA classes and M&A mechanics, but on the very pure notion of making things that make a company money that can eventually make more money for investors in that company. I learned there has always been what I’ve dubbed an “investor tourist” subsection of VCs and angels, built on MBA classes, M&A mechanics, and the blind belief that being successful building and running startups automatically makes you good at investing in them. And vice versa.

Once I realized that startup investment based on reason No. 1 was rare and startup investment based on reason No. 2 was a recipe for failure, I not only sidestepped my own investor tourist phase, but I also learned to stay away from them when pursuing future startup success. It’s Not Failure If You Quit

Now that we’ve established context, let’s talk about that 13 percent. And why I’m calling it quiet quitting.

Last week, PitchBook reported that “13 percent of venture GPs don’t plan to raise another fund as the LP pullback spoils fundraising efforts, according to PitchBook’s semiannual VC Tech Survey. That’s double the rate in H1 2023, when 6 percent said they had no plans to raise another fund.” OK, so if you’re not up on MBA classes and M&A mechanics, when VCs raise a fund, just like when startups raise a fund, some of that money is already earmarked for follow-ons and the rest of it is intended to be invested over a period of, let’s say, a year or two. Then they rinse and repeat.

This is what they do, and there is very little deviation. So if they’re telling you that, hey, they’re good, they don’t need to raise any more money, what they’re really saying is that they’re done. It’s like being in a war and not bringing any more ammo to the frontlines. You’re just going to shoot the bullets you’ve already got, and then what? Throw the guns?

So this is why I call it quiet quitting. And this is why that 13 percent, more than double the number in 2023, is a big, scary number. Who Are These Quitters?

First of all, color me unsurprised. But here’s what I think is really happening. One of my mentors coined (I believe) the phrase “entrepreneurial tourists” for people who walk the walk and talk the talk of entrepreneurs without actually being entrepreneurs. They exist all the time, but they come out in droves when a seismic shift in technology makes entrepreneurship hot, like it did at the dawn of the internet, e-commerce, mobile, and so on,

They go to events, they network, they might even slap together a deck, maybe a demo or an MVP, but they never really launch something viable. There’s always a “coming soon” vibe to what they’re working on.

But oftentimes, at some point, these entrepreneurial tourists get caught up in the excitement of the success of other folks around them, they get a little overconfident, then they jump into their business headfirst, realize how much the lifestyle actually sucks, and then they’re gone. From the PitchBook article: “Many of those GPs were emerging managers who jumped into venture in 2019 or 2020 when the LP market was capable of supporting far more funds than today’s environment.”

There you go.

In a post I wrote last week, one of the reasons I attributed to the recent massive tech sector layoffs is the fact that investors and boards had gotten drunk on the cheap money that was abundant in the years leading up to the pandemic, and then, after a brief scare, cheap money became purposely more abundant in 2020 and beyond. “This venture capital thing looks easy. I bet I could do it. I’ve got a vest.”

What Spooked All These New VCs? It almost goes without saying. But no one is saying it.

That same mentor of mine also once told me that the biggest mistake a founder can make is to look at a chart that goes up and to the right and believe it will keep going up and to the right forever.

What caused the investor tourist bubble was the fact that the cheap money trend just would not die. When that happens, the bubble plays out like this: When more and more people enter a room, like for a party, and the floor still holds, people will keep entering that room, regardless of all the noise from the squeaks and creaks and groans in the floor. Then the floor becomes magic, in that if it’s supposed to collapse at 50 people, and it doesn’t collapse at 100 people, it won’t ever collapse.

Then interest rates hit 8 percent, and the floor collapsed overnight, in economic terms. And the investor tourist class that sprung up over the late 2010s and early 2020s was forced to pack up their tents and head back to the safety of investment banking and helicopter rentals.

And that’s good for startups. Not right now. But eventually. This Is All Cyclical

Obviously, the loss of cheap money and the disappearance of a class of investor with limited risk understanding is bad for startups in the short term, because it ends a 10-to-20-year cycle of cheap money spurring innovation at a time when we really need it. The same thing happened at the end of the 1990s, which is what allowed players like Google to eventually build up the war chest to “own” much more of the internet than any of us are comfortable with today.

But ultimately, this is good for startups in the long term, because it ends a 10-to-20-year cycle of cheap money propping up a system that hasn’t placed innovation at the forefront of its thesis in a long time.

In business, when innovation is forced to survive on its own merit, you get maximum innovation. Then when money becomes cheap again, we can hope that it goes to the places where it’s most needed. We can hope.

